Superstars Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard, N’golo Kante, and Didier Drogba and some other colleagues were all at the Babbo restaurant owned by David Luiz and Willian Borges.

The Chelsea stars launched the Italian restaurant during the 2017/18 season in London in partnership with their agent.

The 2018 FIFA Best awards were held in London and after the ceremony, some of the French and Chelsea stars converged at the Babbo restaurant for a meal.

Hazard, Kante are teammates with Willian and Luiz at Premier League side Chelsea and shared the locker room one with Drogba.

Dressed in suits after the ceremony at the London's Royal Festival Hall where Hazard, Kante, and Mbappe were among the team of the year the players posed for a group picture which found its way to social media.

Mbappe finished fourth in the overall voting list narrowly missing out on the shortlist after an amazing showing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as Luka Modric was crowned the best for 2018 .

The Superstars were in a jovial mood as the picture suggests and were reacquainted with their teammates.