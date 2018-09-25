Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian, Luiz Babbo

FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz restaurant

Willian, David Luiz hosted superstars Mbappe, Hazard and Drogba at their Babbo restaurant.

  • Published:
Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe, N'golo Kante, Willian Borges and David Luiz play The Stars were at the the Babbo restaurant (Instgram/David Luiz )

Superstars Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard, N’golo Kante, and Didier Drogba and some other colleagues were all at the Babbo restaurant owned by David Luiz and Willian Borges.

The Chelsea stars launched the Italian restaurant during the 2017/18 season in London in partnership with their agent.

All award winners of the Best FIFA gala play Kante, Hazard and Mbappe were among the top players in the world

 

The 2018 FIFA Best awards were held in London and after the ceremony, some of the French and Chelsea stars converged at the Babbo restaurant for a meal.

Hazard, Kante are teammates with  Willian and Luiz at Premier League side Chelsea and shared the locker room one with Drogba.

Willian and David Luiz play David Luiz co-owns the Babbo with Willian (Holly Clark)

Dressed in suits after the ceremony at the London's Royal Festival Hall where Hazard, Kante, and Mbappe were among the team of the year the players posed for a group picture which found its way to social media.

Mbappe finished fourth in the overall voting list narrowly missing out on the shortlist after an amazing showing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as Luka Modric was crowned the best for 2018.

Luka Modric play Luka Modric was crowned the best player of the year (AFP)

The Superstars were in a jovial mood as the picture suggests and were reacquainted with their teammates.

Willian and Luiz have previously entertained the Brazilian national team stars shortly after the launch of the restaurant.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
2 Manchester City Vs Chelsea DSTV, other cable TV leave Nigerians...bullet
3 CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba beat Rayon Sports 5-1 to advance to...bullet

Related Articles

New Jersey Alert Chelsea unveil 3rd strip with NikeConnect technology
FIFA The Best Awards Live Cristiano Ronaldo shuns ceremony in London as stars hit the red carpet
David Luiz Brazilian star celebrates Valentine with partner
Luka Modric Real Madrid star beats Ronaldo and Salah to win 2018 FIFA Best' Player of the Year
2018 FIFA World Cup Neymar leads Brazil squad to visit Willian’s restaurant
FIFA Best Awards Ronaldo, Messi slammed for not attending ceremony
Willian, David Luiz Chelsea players launch new restaurant

Football

Real Madrid's Isco will miss several weeks after an appendectomy
Football Real Madrid's Isco to miss derby after appendix surgery
Manchester United have posted revenues of more than half a billion pounds for the third consecutive financial year
Football Manchester United target trophies as revenue hits record high
he Court of Arbitration for Sport has rejected former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke's appeal against a 10-year ban
Football CAS rejects Valcke's ban appeal and itemises use of private jets
Ahmed Musa
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward wins Player of the Week in Saudi Arabia
X
Advertisement