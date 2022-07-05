TRANSFERS

Bayern Munich enter race for Chelsea target

Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly Thomas Tuchel's first-choice defensive target this summer, but Bayern will now attempt to hijack a deal for the Juventus star

Bayern Munich have reportedly entered the race for the signing of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutch defender has been heavily linked with an exit from Turin this summer after admitting that he may reject a new offer as per multiple reports.

De Ligt still has two years left to run on his deal at Juventus, but is understood to desire an exit from the Serie A giants this summer.

Chelsea are currently interested in the 22-year-old as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his defence having seen Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen depart as free agents.

The Blues are reported to have had a £34m offer plus either Timo Werner or Christian Pulisic turned down by the Serie A outfit last month but will keep trying for his signature this summer.

According to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg, De Ligt is understood to fancy a move to the Allianz Arena following talks with the club's boss Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

However, it is also understood that Juventus could seek as much as £69million in order to part ways with the player.

Juventus chief Maurizio Arrivabene has also recently hinted how the Italian side may have to sell De Ligt.

"It's impossible to keep players when they want to leave the club.

"But all the three parties in the negotiations have to be satisfied.” he said.

Chelsea still desire the Dutchman but now face a race against time to seal his signature amid solid interest from the Bundesliga champions.

