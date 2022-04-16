Mason Greenwood's return to Manchester United training, untrue - Reports

Imago

The 20-year-old English striker is currently on bail after being arrested earlier this year on suspicions of rape, sexual assault as well as making threats to kill and assault.

Greenwood has been exiled from the Red devils squad since their 1-0 win over West Ham on January 22 after being suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.

He was arrested on January 31 after police officers responded to seeing an 18-year-old woman reporting claims of violence and sexual threats on social media.

British newspaper The Sun had reported last week that Greenwood would likely "discover if he is to face rape charges in a matter of days".

Seven days later, a decision remains yet to be made as the police investigation into allegations against Greenwood remain ongoing.

However, Greenwood's name trended on Twitter throughout Friday after rumors went viral claiming that he had returned to Carrington training ground with the United squad.

These rumors ultimately turned out to be false, following confirmation by the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler and BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

Stone wrote via a tweet: "No change to Mason Greenwood situation. Has not returned to training."

While Wheeler as well tweeted: "Mason Greenwood isn't back in training at Man Utd and there has been no change in his situation despite rumours circulating on social media".