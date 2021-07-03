RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Marseille make Balerdi move permanent

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Leonardo Balerdi, celebrating a goal against Dijon in April, has become a permanent Marseille player

Leonardo Balerdi, celebrating a goal against Dijon in April, has become a permanent Marseille player Creator: Christophe SIMON
Leonardo Balerdi, celebrating a goal against Dijon in April, has become a permanent Marseille player Creator: Christophe SIMON

Marseille have signed Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi on a permanent basis, the French club said on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Balerdi, who joined on loan from  Borussia Dortmund last summer, has signed a five-year deal the Velodrome said. 

The 22-year-old has two Argentina caps but is not part of the squad that has reached the quarter-finals of the Copa America . 

The purchase option at the end of the loan was originally set at 14 million euros ($16.61 million) but, according to local media, Marseille paid about 8 million euros. 

Balerdi made 25 appearances for Marseille, including 21 in Ligue 1, scoring two goals. He became a regular starter after fellow Argentine Jorge Sampaoli took over in February.

The signing continues a busy summer in Marseille.

The club had already extended the contract of Spanish centre-back Alvaro Gonzalez and signed young US winger Konrad de la Fuente from Barcelona as well as Brazilian midfielder Gerson from Flamengo. 

France attacker Florian Thauvin has moved to Tigres in Mexico where he will join former Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac. 

Goalkeeper Yohann Pele, Japanese defenders Hiroki Sakai and Yuto Nagatomo, midfielder Saif-Eddine Khaoui and striker Valere Germain have also left.

Kevin Strootman, who spent last season on loan at Genoa, will be staying in Serie A.  

Cagliari announced on Saturday they had signed the Dutch midfielder on loan a temporary basis for one year from Marseille. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Marseille make Balerdi move permanent

Italy aiming to honour injured Spinazzola with Euro 2020 glory

Ten-man Brazil edge Chile 1-0 to set Copa America semi-final with Peru

England wary of Ukraine as surging Denmark face Czechs at Euro 2020

Italy's Spinazzola suffers Achilles injury

Insigne stunner sends Italy into semi-final clash with Spain

Springboks not hiding any secrets from Lions, says Nienaber

Southgate urges England to seize Euro 2020 'opportunity'

Spain through to Euro 2020 semi-finals on penalties as Belgium take on Italy