Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Maradona apologises over Colombia-England referee slur

Football Maradona apologises over Colombia-England referee slur

Diego Maradona has apologised for questioning the impartiality of the referee in charge of England's last-16 penalty shootout win over Colombia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Diego Maradona claimed Colombia only lost to England because of US referee Matt Geiger play

Diego Maradona claimed Colombia only lost to England because of US referee Matt Geiger

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Diego Maradona has apologised for questioning the impartiality of the referee in charge of England's last-16 penalty shootout win over Colombia.

The Argentina legend had landed himself in hot water with FIFA over his outburst at US official Mark Geiger when he described England's win on Tuesday as a "monumental robbery".

But after a firm rebuke by football's governing body the 1986 World Cup winner issued a mea culpa on Instagram.

"Caught up by the excitement and support for Colombia the other day, I said some things that, I admit, are unacceptable.

"My apologies to FIFA and its president (Gianni Infantino): even if sometimes my opinions are different to those of the referees I have total respect for their work."

He admitted that "although I sometimes have opinions contrary to those of referees, I have absolute respect for the work -- not easy -- which (FIFA) and the referees do."

Maradona, who had come out in support of Colombia following Argentina's premature elimination, blamed Geiger for the South American side's loss in an ill-tempered affair.

He had told Venezuelan TV channel Telesur: "I apologise to all the Colombian people, but the players are not to blame.

"Here is a gentleman (FIFA referees boss Pierluigi Collina) who decides to choose a referee who, if he had Googled him, (he would know) can't be used for a match of this magnitude."

Geiger was suspended from international football for six months after several controversial decisions during a 2015 Gold Cup semi-final between Panama and Mexico.

Maradona had attended the Colombia v England match as a guest of FIFA and was pictured before the game in Moscow wearing a Colombia shirt.

FIFA had responded, saying it was "extremely sorry" to read the comments from "a player who has written the history of our game".

It added: "Furthermore, it also considers the additional comments and insinuations made as being entirely inappropriate and completely unfounded."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in historybullet
3 Mikel Obi Nigerian striker Emenike advises Super Eagles captain to...bullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani has scored three goals at the World Cup so far
Football Tabarez coy on Cavani fitness for France World Cup clash
Argentina's Guido Pella hits a return on his way to defeating Croatian third seed Marin Cilic
Football Argentina's Pella horrified by thoughts of Brazil winning World Cup
Roberto Firmino has outscored Gabriel Jesus at the World Cup despite starting all four Brazil matches on the bench
Football In-form Firmino puts pressure on Brazil's Jesus to come good