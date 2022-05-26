Rudiger's strange block and other funny moments from the 2021/2022 European Season

It has been an exhilarating season, with title races going down the wire in the Premier League and Serie A. The relegation battle and the race to qualify for the Champions League also served a lot of drama in these leagues.

Pulse Nigeria

However, aside from the seriousness that happened on the pitch, there were also some funny moments. Pulse Sports Nigeria takes a look at some of the funniest moments of the season.

Brandon Williams on Christian Eriksen

It was good to see Eriksen return to the pitch following what happened to him at Euro 2020. The Denmark star joined Brentford in January after suffering a cardiac arrest. But while it was nice to see him back playing, Eriksen had a funny moment with Williams.

In Brentford's league clash against Norwich, Eriksen pulled down the Manchester United loanee while he was on the attack.

And just like any other player, Williams reacted, only for him to stop and hug Eriksen after realising it was him.

Antonio Rudiger's doing all he can to stop Keita's shot

Rudiger will not be in the Premier League next season, but he will not be forgotten anytime soon. Not for his quality defending alone, but for some of his approaches to preventing a goal.

One of the funniest moments involving the German was when he tried to block a shot from Naby Keita in Chelsea's game against Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

Pulse Nigeria

Rudiger took an unorthodox style to block Keita's shot by flying like a kung-fu master. It was a funny approach that became a meme on social media.

Harry Maguire injures Paul Pogba

Maguire had quite a season that there could be a compilation of his funniest moments on the pitch alone.

However, the one that stood out was when his studs hit Pogba in the face in Manchester United's game against Norwich at Old Trafford.

The England international accidentally used his studs to hit Pogba in the face. The aftermath of the event was funnier as Pogba looked at his captain in disgust.

Club owner sends his team to relegation

In Bulgaria, FC Tsarsko Selo's owner caused his team's relegation after taking a decision that ultimately sealed his side's fate.

In their game against Lokomotiv Sofia, Selo were awarded a penalty in the last minute.

However, the club owner stormed onto the pitch because he didn't want a particular player taking the penalty.

A different player took the penalty, missed it, and the team were relegated.

Fabinho's failed knee-slide celebration

The knee-slide is one of the famous goal celebrations in football. Thierry Henry, Eden Hazard and Didier Drogba were masters of the celebration.

However, for Liverpool's Fabinho, he needs lessons on the knee-slide celebration after a failed moment. The Brazil international failed in his attempt to try the celebration in Liverpool's win over Benfica.

Ibrahim Konate had celebrated with the knee-slide after putting Liverpool ahead in Portugal. Fabinho tried to join him in the celebration by doing a similar thing. But it turned out to be failed move as Fabinho landed on his knee before tumbling over.

Vieira kicking a fan

The Crystal Palace manager showed his kung-fu skill following Crystal Palace's loss to Everton at Goodison Park. The Eagles had taken a two-goal lead, but the Toffees scored three goals to secure their Premier League status.

The result sparked excitement among the Goodison fans, who stormed into the pitch following the final whistle. During the celebration, one of the fans goaded Vieira, who reacted by sending a kick in the fans' way.

Richarlison's celebration against Palace

Just before Vieira kicked a fan in Everton's game against Palace, Richarlison also had his funny moment. The Brazilian's bizarre celebration after Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the winner for the Toffees got fans talking.

While Everton players celebrated with Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison decided to celebrate by sliding on his chest towards the advertising boards at the back of the goalpost.

Kepa's Carabao Cup misery

Liverpool beat Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup on penalties. But while it is not a shame to lose on penalties, the way Chelsea lost was quite funny.

First-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy had started the game, but for some reason, Thomas Tuchel took him off a minute before the end for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa had built a reputation as a penalty specialist, so Tuchel brought him on for Mendy.

The penalty was full of drama, with all the outfield players scoring their spot-kicks. It meant the goalkeepers had to take a penalty.

Caoimhin Kelleher scored his kick for Liverpool, meaning Kepa had to also score to keep Chelsea in the shootout. However, the Spaniard booted his ball so high that it killed two birds- (just kidding)- to hand Liverpool the trophy.

Michail Antonio's cardboard celebration

Earlier in the season, Antonio became West Ham's all-time Premier League top scorer after scoring a brace in the 4-1 win against Leicester City.

And to celebrate the moment, Antonio celebrated his first goal by bringing out a cardboard cutout of himself.

Alisson mocking Pickford

In the second leg of the Merseyside derby, Pickford frustrated Liverpool with his time-wasting tactics. The England goalkeeper never missed the opportunity to lay down after catching the ball.

All these happened when the score was still 0-0. However, despite Pickford's poor attempt, Liverpool eventually won 2-0.