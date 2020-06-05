Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has hinted at a possible return to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ighalo quit the Super Eagles immediately after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to focus on his club football.

The 30-year-old has however opened the door for a return revealing that he quit because of the distance between Nigeria and China where he was playing before his move to Manchester United in January 2020.

“I am still in contact with Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick, and they congratulated me on my loan deal,” Ighalo told Brila FM.

Odion Ighalo now plays for Manchester United (Twitter/Odion Ighalo) Twitter

“I am still thinking about returning to the national team, but right now I want to concentrate on my club career.

“I left the national team because of the distance between Nigeria and China, but now that I am in Manchester and just like life and in my career, you never can tell."

Ighalo’s last act as a Super Eagles player was at the AFCON 2019 where he finished as top scorer of the tournament with five goals.

He made his Super Eagles debut in March 2015 and had 35 appearances with 16 goals.