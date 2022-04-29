MANCHESTER UNITED

Mason Greenwood remains free as bail is extended

Niyi Iyanda
The former Manchester United striker continues to walk free despite damning evidence to support the allegations of domestic abuse levelled against him.

Mason Greenwood has seen his bail extended amid alleged domestic abuse charges
Mason Greenwood will remain a free man until June as he has seen an application for the extension of his bail conditionally approved. The former Manchester United prodigy was arrested after domestic violence accusations were levelled against him.

Greenwood was soon released on bail, but soon after found himself expelled from the Manchester United senior team and also found himself banned from the training ground and removed from the club's official website.

The club were not the only ones outraged by the allegations, with sports giants Nike cutting sponsorship deals with Greenwood and the popular football game FIFA removing the young striker from all forms of their product.

Mason Greenwood was arrested on allegations of sexual assault
The youngster's bail was meant to expire on April 30, but Manchester Police confirmed in a statement that an application to the court could see the former striker's bail extended by at least six weeks.

"We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill remains on bail. An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn't expected to be until mid-June. The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing." the statement read.

Greenwood broke out under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjær, making his competitive debut against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League. The youngster quickly adapted to first team football and became one of his team's prolific goalscorers.

Months after his arrest Mason greenwood is still Manchester United's third highest goal scorer this season
In Greenwood's absence, Manchester United has seen hopes of a Champions League place slowly fade away, with Cristiano Ronaldo the only player to hit double figures for goals in the underperforming side.

