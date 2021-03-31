Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is a fan of Nigerian singer Burna Boy according to his recent revelation on Twitter.

Rashford, who is English, was engaged in a question and answer session on Twitter where he made the revelation.

During the session, a Nigerian fan asked him if he listens to Afrobeats and who his favourite artiste is from that genre.

Burna Boy, the 23-year-old England international, simply replied.

Burna Boy is one of Nigeria’s prominent musicians and recently won a Grammy Award for the Best Global Music Album.