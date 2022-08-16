TRANSFERS

Manchester United finally resigned to losing Ronaldo

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

According to multiple reports, the Red Devils hierarchy are finally done playing 'hard to resist' with their Portuguese superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo is et to be allowed to exit the club this summer according to reports
Cristiano Ronaldo is et to be allowed to exit the club this summer according to reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has since expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer following a disappointing campaign last term, which saw United finish sixth in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old striker doesn't buy the idea of finishing the remainder of his career struggling to qualify for Champions League football with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner determined to finish his glittering career on a high.

According to reports, Manchester United are now ready to listen to offers for the wantaway Portuguese.

United coach Erik Ten Hag, had initially stood firm on Ronaldo, insisting he will be staying put, despite a number of clubs being linked with a move.

Erik ten hag slams Ronaldo amid Manchester United exit claims
Erik ten hag slams Ronaldo amid Manchester United exit claims Imago

However, reports say the situation has since changed with United losing their opening two fixtures of the Premier League season in an embarrassing fashion.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon, Chelsea, and both Milan clubs as well as Napoli and Atletico Madrid, have been linked with a move for Ronaldo, but the deal hasn't materialized at this point.

A move away for Ronaldo could be now be made much easier with United's softened stance on letting the Portugal star leave the club, according to The Athletic.

The report adds that there have been days where Ronaldo sits by himself during lunch at the canteen at their Carrington training ground.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo pulse senegal

Ronaldo has also been said to have been disillusioned with the approach implemented by Ten Hag.

Daily Mail also reports that following Man Utd's embarrassing 4-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday, Ronaldo exchanged words with Ten Hag's assistant Steve McClaren.

The exchange allegedly happened after Ronaldo refused to applaud United's travelling fans.

United will certainly sanction the sale of Ronaldo if they can recruit in the forward areas found it difficult to find the right players.

So far the Red Devils have been linked to Mauro Icardi, Alvaro Morata, Raul de Tomas and are reportedly closing in on a deal for Matheus Cunha.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is et to be allowed to exit the club this summer according to reports

    Manchester United finally resigned to losing Ronaldo

  • Tanguy Ndombele set to team up with Victor Osimhen at Napoli

    Tottenham flop set to join Osimhen at Napoli

  • Handball incident: I would’ve done the same thing if I was Suarez – Asamoah Gyan

    Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan eyes sensational return to Ghana in Qatar

Recommended articles

Joe Aribo open to playing as a 'super sub' for Southampton

Mike Tyson tells Anthony Joshua how to defeat Oleksandr Usyk [Video]

Mike Tyson tells Anthony Joshua how to defeat Oleksandr Usyk [Video]

Manchester United finally resigned to losing Ronaldo

Manchester United finally resigned to losing Ronaldo

Tottenham flop set to join Osimhen at Napoli

Tottenham flop set to join Osimhen at Napoli

Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan eyes sensational return to Ghana in Qatar

Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan eyes sensational return to Ghana in Qatar

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: 10 global songs that should feature

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: 10 global songs that should feature

Trending

Kenneth Omeruo (r) is the new Leganes captain.

Super Eagles star Kenneth Omeruo makes history at Leganes

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France