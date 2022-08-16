Manchester United finally resigned to losing Ronaldo

The 37-year-old striker doesn't buy the idea of finishing the remainder of his career struggling to qualify for Champions League football with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner determined to finish his glittering career on a high.

According to reports, Manchester United are now ready to listen to offers for the wantaway Portuguese.

United coach Erik Ten Hag, had initially stood firm on Ronaldo, insisting he will be staying put, despite a number of clubs being linked with a move.

However, reports say the situation has since changed with United losing their opening two fixtures of the Premier League season in an embarrassing fashion.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon, Chelsea, and both Milan clubs as well as Napoli and Atletico Madrid, have been linked with a move for Ronaldo, but the deal hasn't materialized at this point.

Manchester United willing to allow Ronaldo exit this summer

A move away for Ronaldo could be now be made much easier with United's softened stance on letting the Portugal star leave the club, according to The Athletic.

The report adds that there have been days where Ronaldo sits by himself during lunch at the canteen at their Carrington training ground.

Ronaldo has also been said to have been disillusioned with the approach implemented by Ten Hag.

Daily Mail also reports that following Man Utd's embarrassing 4-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday, Ronaldo exchanged words with Ten Hag's assistant Steve McClaren.

The exchange allegedly happened after Ronaldo refused to applaud United's travelling fans.

United will certainly sanction the sale of Ronaldo if they can recruit in the forward areas found it difficult to find the right players.