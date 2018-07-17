news

Paul Pogba , Juan Mata were among the players that modelled the new Manchester United jersey for the 2018/19 season.

The new Manchester United kit is inspired by the original name of the club and celebrates 140 years since its formation.

The new kit by international sportswear giants Adidas references the clubs name at formation Newton Heath (Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway) Cricket and Football Club in 1892 before it was changed to Manchester United in 1902.

The new kit will be worn by the players during their pre-season tour of the United States of America.

The 2017/18 Premier League runners-up released the kit on their official Twitter handle with star players such as Pogba and Mata featuring in the video clip.

Richard Arnold Manchester United's Group Managing Director praised the kit manufacturers and their concept for the new jersey.

He said, “There are many great moments in this club's fantastic history, and none more important than the year the club was founded, back in 1878.

“This shirt from Adidas pays homage to the year we were founded, and marks 140 years of footballing success.

“The train track graphic on the shirt is a reference to the origins of the club when the team was known as Newton Heath (Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway) Cricket and Football Club.

“Again, Adidas has shown how innovative they are with their designs – taking a moment from the past and reshaping it for supporters into a jersey which I am sure the fans will love.”

The new jerseys will cost supporters £110, it is a combination of their classic red with spiral red on towards the end coupled with black shorts and socks.