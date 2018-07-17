Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester United: Pogba, Mata, model 2018/19 home jersey

Manchester United Pogba, Mata model new home jersey for new season

The new Manchester United jerseys take pays homage to the year the club was founded.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Paul Pogba models the Manchester United kit (Adidas)

Paul Pogba, Juan Mata were among the players that modelled the new Manchester United jersey for the 2018/19 season.

The new Manchester United kit is inspired by the original name of the club and celebrates 140 years since its formation.

The new kit by international sportswear giants Adidas references the clubs name at formation Newton Heath (Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway) Cricket and Football Club in 1892 before it was changed to Manchester United in 1902.

play Jesse Lingard models the new Mancheter United jersey (Manchester United)

 

The new kit will be worn by the players during their pre-season tour of the United States of America.

The 2017/18 Premier League runners-up released the kit on their official Twitter handle with star players such as Pogba and Mata featuring in the video clip.

Richard Arnold Manchester United's Group Managing Director praised the kit manufacturers and their concept for the new jersey.

He said, “There are many great moments in this club's fantastic history, and none more important than the year the club was founded, back in 1878.

“This shirt from Adidas pays homage to the year we were founded, and marks 140 years of footballing success.

“The train track graphic on the shirt is a reference to the origins of the club when the team was known as Newton Heath (Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway) Cricket and Football Club.

play Romelu Lukaku all smiles in the Manchester United jersey (Adidas)

 

“Again, Adidas has shown how innovative they are with their designs – taking a moment from the past and reshaping it for supporters into a jersey which I am sure the fans will love.” 

The new jerseys will cost supporters £110, it is a combination of their classic red with spiral red on towards the end coupled with black shorts and socks.

Manchester United have unveiled a new away shirt for next season which is based on the one they used from 1990 -1992.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Everyone wants a hug from Croatia’s president as France...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Griezmann, Mandzukic set record in finalbullet
3 Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic Meet Croatia’s president who lit up 2018...bullet

Related Articles

Paul Pogba France star tells England 'it's not coming home'
Manchester United Behind-the-scene of club’s end of season awards' ceremony
Manchester United Carrick pleads with Pogba to resolve issue with Mourinho
Paul Pogba Manchester United star says he has no problem with Mourinho
Paul Pogba France midfielder celebrates World Cup with Shaku-Shaku
Paul Pogba Manchester United star debuts new hairstyle in French camp
Jose Mourinho Manchester United boss blasts Pogba for disrespecting him
Fred 5 things to know about Manchester United’s new signing
Manchester United Superhero Deadpool takes over club in promotional flick
Pulse Opinion Sanchez's signing is just Manchester United trying to catch up with City

Football

World Cup 2018 Modric, teammates receive massive welcome in Croatia
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been widely criticised for economic mismanagement and the suppression of dissent
Football 'Africa real' World Cup winners, says Venezuela's Maduro
A Swiss court which cleared Paolo Guerrero to play for Peru at the World Cup, despite a doping ban, says he can also play for his club, for now
Football Peru's Guerrero cleared to play for Brazilian club - Swiss court
Felipe Anderson 'will bring a new dimension' to West Ham, said manager Manuel Pellegrini.
Football Hammers boss Pellegrini backs Anderson to add 'new dimension'