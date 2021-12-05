Manchester United fans hail 'Pastor Fred' after victory against Crystal Palace

The only goal of the game was scored in the 77th minute when Brazilian midfielder Fred received a ball from Mason Greenwood and smashed it into the net.

The goal by Fred gave Manchester United all three points as they continue to surge up in the Premier League standings.

Pulse Nigeria

After the game, Manchester United fans took to popular microblogging app Twitter to state their delight with Fred for his performance in Ralf Rangnick's first game as manager of the first team.

Fred has always been criticised by Manchester United fans for his fans in the past but were quick to praise his improved showing the last two games.

Here are reactions below

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria