Pogba blasts Manchester United as he reveals why he had to leave the club

However, six years later, the World Cup winner is leaving the club on a free transfer. Pogba had also left United in similar circumstances in his first spell at the club, joining Juventus on a free transfer in 2013.

Manchester United did not show me the money-Pogba

The same situation has now repeated itself, but Pogba is not happy with the way United went about it. The France international revealed that he could have stayed had United shown more interest in keeping him.

Pogba admitted United were interested in renewing his contract, but he never received a suitable offer from the club. The 29-year-old revealed his late agent Mino Raiola informed him that United wanted him to stay, but they made an offer which was not acceptable.

ALSO READ: Juventus close in on Di Maria and Paul Pogba double transfer swoop

AFP

"Did Manchester (United) make a second offer?', Pogba asked his late agent Raiola in his new documentary, titled, Pogmentary."

Raiola then responded: 'Yes. They absolutely want you to stay. For me, the offer doesn't reflect that. I told them, "If you want him to stay, don't make that offer".

Pulse Nigeria

'I will make them understand that if they really want you to stay and they want to build a project around you, this time, they have to act differently and put the money on the table.'

'They're bluffing,' Pogba replies. 'How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that.

Pogba at Manchester United

Pogba had a rollercoaster ride during his time at Old Trafford, with his performances dividing opinions.

The ex-Juventus star won the Europa League and the Carabao Cup during his time at the club, but he never justified the huge amount of money spent on him.

Pulse Nigeria