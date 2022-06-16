Pogba blasts Manchester United as he reveals why he had to leave the club

Joba Ogunwale
The France international leaves Old Trafford this summer, six years after signing for a world-record fee.

Pogba says Manchester United did not show him the money

Paul Pogba has hit out at Manchester United after they failed to renew his contract. Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world-record of €105.00m.

However, six years later, the World Cup winner is leaving the club on a free transfer. Pogba had also left United in similar circumstances in his first spell at the club, joining Juventus on a free transfer in 2013.

The same situation has now repeated itself, but Pogba is not happy with the way United went about it. The France international revealed that he could have stayed had United shown more interest in keeping him.

Pogba admitted United were interested in renewing his contract, but he never received a suitable offer from the club. The 29-year-old revealed his late agent Mino Raiola informed him that United wanted him to stay, but they made an offer which was not acceptable.

"Did Manchester (United) make a second offer?', Pogba asked his late agent Raiola in his new documentary, titled, Pogmentary."

Raiola then responded: 'Yes. They absolutely want you to stay. For me, the offer doesn't reflect that. I told them, "If you want him to stay, don't make that offer".

Paul Pogba leaves Manchester United after six years
Paul Pogba leaves Manchester United after six years Pulse Nigeria

'I will make them understand that if they really want you to stay and they want to build a project around you, this time, they have to act differently and put the money on the table.'

'They're bluffing,' Pogba replies. 'How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that.

Pogba had a rollercoaster ride during his time at Old Trafford, with his performances dividing opinions.

The ex-Juventus star won the Europa League and the Carabao Cup during his time at the club, but he never justified the huge amount of money spent on him.

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba Pulse Nigeria

Following his departure from United, Pogba is expected to return to Italy and re-sign for Juventus.

