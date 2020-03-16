Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that the club is ready to sign Nigerian Odion Ighalo to a permanent deal.

Ighalo joined Manchester United in the January transfer window on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua and has had a fine start to life with four goals in four starts.

United boss Solskjaer has been very impressed with the 30-year-old who he said has the qualities that the club needs next season.

Odion Ighalo has scored four goals in four starts for Manchester United (Twitter/Odion Ighalo) Twitter

“Odion has done really well since he came in and he is enjoying himself,” Solskjaer as quoted by the Mirror.

“He will improve and get better, but he has qualities we saw in him and we needed and we will still need those qualities next season, so let’s see what we will do.”

Manchester United will have to let go of £15m if they want to extend Ighalo’s stay beyond his loan deal.

According to the Sun, Ighalo’s parent club Shanghai Shenhua are looking to exploit his good form and demand £15m from Manchester United if they want to keep the striker.

Shenhua paid just £5.27m for the Nigerian striker when they got him from Changchun Yatai in February 2019 but the Chinese Super League (CSL) side are keen to exploit Ighalo’s fine start at Manchester United and demand £15m.

Pay cut

If the deal happens, Ighalo will have to take a pay cut on his £300,000 per week salary which he earned at Shenhua.

The ex-Nigeria international already took a pay cut to join Manchester United on loan and earns £100,000, a third of the £300,000 he was earning in China.