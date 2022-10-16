'Why must it be Ronaldo?' - United fans slam Ten Hag sub in 'toothless' draw with Newcastle

The Red Devils were looking to build on their hard-fought win in the Europa League last week when they came up against sixth-placed Newcastle who are just one point behind the former on the league standings.

Eddie Howe's men were also hoping to continue their four-match unbeaten streak when they faced Erik Ten Hag's United.

The hosts dominated the majority of possession in the first half with both sides creating decent chances for themselves.

In the 25th minute, Joelinton connected with a cross from out wide in the six-yard box for Newcastle, but his header went off the left post.

Twitter

While in the 38th minute, Antony had a chance in the box to open the scoring for the hosts but saw his effort saved by Magpies keeper Nick Pope.

Bruno Fernandes also had a chance in stoppage time of the first half but headed well over the Newcastle post as both teams headed into the break with the scoreline deadlocked.

Twitter

Newcastle started the second half determined to finally open the scoring.

However, Callum Wilson somehow missed a glorious chance inside the box to give the visitors the lead hitting the ball past the right post.

In the 54th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo went down in the box after a challenge from Dan Burn and referee Craig Pawson waved play on.

Play was stopped for a VAR check after calls for a penalty, which was eventually ruled out as play continued.

Newcastle saw fewer chances in the second half but were solid defensively with United creating the chances.

IMAGO / News Images

In the 82nd minute, second-half substitute Marcus Rashford came on for Cristiano Ronaldo and had a chance from a free kick from mid-range, but his shot went just over the crossbar.

Rashford again in the 89th minute left Fred with just the keeper to beat inside the box, but he shockingly missed past the empty post as United lacked the needed finish.

Social Media Reactions