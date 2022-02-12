We move! - Sterling is eager for the next game after surpassing Drogba's 104 League goals in 4-0 drubbing of Norwich City

The England international netted a perfect hat-trick as Pep Guardiola's side maintained their lead at the top of the table with a commanding display against Dean Smith's relegation-threatened side.

Sterling knows City must go again in three days

In a post-match interview with BBC's Match of The Day, Sterling stressed the importance of turning in good performances consistently as the games come at least twice a week.

AFP

The City forward said: "A difficult run to come, it is every three days and we need to go again, we have done that today.

"We knew how difficult it would be, we didn't think it would be an easy game. We had to keep going and take our chances."

Sterling hat-trick takes him ahead of Didier Drogba

Sterling scored a perfect hat-trick to become the third Manchester City player after Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero to achieve the feat.

The 27-year-old told newsmen how he managed to score all three goals, especially highlighting the work that the team does on set-pieces in training.

AFP

"When I controlled the ball on the edge of the box, my first intention was to try and get at the defender, shift a yard and shoot," Sterling said of his first goal.

He further explained his other goals: "We do a lot on set-pieces in training, try to improve on every area. They all count hit the target, that's what matters!

"It's our consistency, we have been doing it for a couple of years, our biggest challenge is to keep going. We can't look at the past, we have to keep going."