We move! - Sterling is eager for the next game after surpassing Drogba's 104 League goals in 4-0 drubbing of Norwich City

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Raheem Sterling surpasses Didier Drogba, equals Darren Bent on the all-time Premier League scorers list

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was in excellent form against Norwich City on Saturday
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says he is keeping his gaze on the coming games after scoring a hat-trick in Saturday's 4-0 defeat of Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The England international netted a perfect hat-trick as Pep Guardiola's side maintained their lead at the top of the table with a commanding display against Dean Smith's relegation-threatened side.

In a post-match interview with BBC's Match of The Day, Sterling stressed the importance of turning in good performances consistently as the games come at least twice a week.

Manchester City have been in free-scoring form this season
The City forward said: "A difficult run to come, it is every three days and we need to go again, we have done that today.

"We knew how difficult it would be, we didn't think it would be an easy game. We had to keep going and take our chances."

Sterling scored a perfect hat-trick to become the third Manchester City player after Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero to achieve the feat.

The 27-year-old told newsmen how he managed to score all three goals, especially highlighting the work that the team does on set-pieces in training.

Sterling has now scored 5 Premier League hat-tricks in his career
Sterling has now scored 5 Premier League hat-tricks in his career AFP

"When I controlled the ball on the edge of the box, my first intention was to try and get at the defender, shift a yard and shoot," Sterling said of his first goal.

He further explained his other goals: "We do a lot on set-pieces in training, try to improve on every area. They all count hit the target, that's what matters!

"It's our consistency, we have been doing it for a couple of years, our biggest challenge is to keep going. We can't look at the past, we have to keep going."

Sterling's hat-trick represented his 104th, 105th, and 106th Premier League goals which make him equal with Darren Bent on the scoring chart and ahead of Chelsea great Didier Drogba'a 104 goals in the Premier League.

