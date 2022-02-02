Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail after being questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman, police said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was arrested on Sunday after images and videos were posted online, and while he was still in custody on Tuesday he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Greater Manchester Police have not named the footballer, but said: "A 20-year-old man arrested on Sunday January 30 2022 on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation."

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed to AFP: "The man has been released on bail for everything."

Within hours of the allegations appearing on Sunday, Greenwood, regarded as one of the rising stars of English football, was suspended from playing or training with United until further notice.

The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

People who allege they are victims of certain sexual offences receive lifelong anonymity under English law.

United issued a statement on Sunday saying Greenwood would not play or train with the side until further notice.

They issued a new statement following developments on Tuesday, saying: "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.

"As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."

Sportswear giant Nike said it had suspended its deal with the player and video game company Electronic Arts said he had been removed from offline modes in FIFA 22.

Greenwood made his United debut in 2019 and has since made 129 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals after coming up through the youth ranks.

He signed a new deal in February 2021, keeping him at Old Trafford until at least 2025.

Greenwood made his England debut against Iceland in September 2020 but he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home after a breach of the team's coronavirus guidelines.

He has yet to win another cap for the Three Lions.

