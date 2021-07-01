Man Utd confirm agreement with Dortmund over Sancho transfer

United have long been keen to bring the winger to Old Trafford and they are finally set to get their man, who is currently on England duty at Euro 2020.

"The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon’s involvement in the UEFA European Championship," United said in a brief statement.

Bundesliga side Dortmund confirmed earlier Thursday that they had agreed a fee of 85 million euros ($100 million, £73 million) for the 21-year-old.

"The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed," the club said in their statement.

"Moreover, the formal processing of the transfer is still subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations."

Reports said Sancho would sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

Speculation had been rife last year that he would be headed to Old Trafford, but no transfer materialised at that point.

Sancho, who has scored three times in 20 senior international appearances, is set to become the second-most expensive English player behind Harry Maguire, whom United signed two years ago from Leicester for £80 million.

Manchester United's announcement was welcomed by Marcus Rashford, who is with Sancho on England duty preparing for Saturday's Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine.

Rashford posted a photo of the pair with the caption "Family @Sanchooo10, Welcome brother".

Sancho's contract with Dortmund had been due to run until the end of June 2023 and his transfer is one of the most expensive in Bundesliga history.

It will mean a return to Manchester for the player, who was a graduate of Manchester City's academy before joining Dortmund in search of first-team football.

Even though Sancho never played a first-team game for them, City will be due around £10 million of the fee as a result of a 15 percent sell-on clause they had inserted in the deal when he left the Etihad Stadium.

Sancho joined Dortmund in 2017 and made 137 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 50 goals and establishing himself as one of Europe's brightest young stars.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to use his new player on the right flank as he looks to add more creativity to his attack.