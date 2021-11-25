RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: reports

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Ralf Rangnick is reportedly close to finalising a deal to become Manchester United's interim manager

Ralf Rangnick is reportedly close to finalising a deal to become Manchester United's interim manager Creator: John MACDOUGALL
Ralf Rangnick is reportedly close to finalising a deal to become Manchester United's interim manager Creator: John MACDOUGALL

Ralf Rangnick is close to finalising a deal to become Manchester United's interim manager as they seek a replacement for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it was widely reported on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The Premier League giants have identified the German, 63, who is currently head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, as a potential short-term successor to the Norwegian.

Michael Carrick took charge of the side for Tuesday's Champions League win at Villarreal, which secured progress to the knockout stages, but the club want to bring in a more experienced figure until the end of the season.

United are planning to make a permanent appointment at the end of the campaign, with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino strongly linked to the job.

The Athletic reported that Rangnick, the former RB Leipzig manager, had reached agreement with United to take over, saying the agreement was subject to Lokomotiv agreeing to release him from his contract.

But it said he would not be in charge in time for the game at Chelsea this weekend due to work permit issues.

Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday following his side's embarrassing 4-1 defeat to lowly Watford.

They are eighth in the Premier League after losing four of their past five matches, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea and six points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: reports

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: reports

Manchester United star Donny Van De Beek and partner Esteele Bergkamp reveal their baby's gender [Photos]

Manchester United star Donny Van De Beek and partner Esteele Bergkamp reveal their baby's gender [Photos]

Kenya drops corruption charges against football supremo

Kenya drops corruption charges against football supremo

Arteta reveals talks with ex-boss Wenger about Arsenal return

Arteta reveals talks with ex-boss Wenger about Arsenal return

UK ministers back independent football regulator

UK ministers back independent football regulator

'Passenger' Messi will cost PSG the UEFA Champions League - Carragher

'Passenger' Messi will cost PSG the UEFA Champions League - Carragher

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire plays golf as teammates prepare for Chelsea clash [Photos]

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire plays golf as teammates prepare for Chelsea clash [Photos]

Don't call up Osimhen for AFCON, Napoli doctor warns Super Eagles

Don't call up Osimhen for AFCON, Napoli doctor warns Super Eagles

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Eric Abidal begs wife and God for forgiveness

Abidal