PRE-SEASON

10-man Man United win again, beat Crystal Palace with Ajax-style goal

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United made it three (3) wins in three (3) matches in pre-season after a routine workout against Crystal Palace.

It is pre-season but Erik ten Hag is having an impact on Manchester United already.
It is pre-season but Erik ten Hag is having an impact on Manchester United already.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United recorded another victory in pre-season to sign off from Melbourne in style on Thursday afternoon.

Recommended articles

United was just too good for the Crystal Palace, who were depleted with as many as ten first-team players missing in action, following a 3-1 win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

Anthony Martial continued his good form when he scored his third goal in as many matches to put the Red Devils ahead in the first half.

Fullbacks, Tyrell Malacia and Diogo Dalot played an important part in the opening goal after the former found the latter with an excellent diagonal pass on his weaker foot.

Salah helps Liverpool bounce back from Manchester United defeat with a win over Crystal Palace

4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

Ten Hag Era gets underway with early Liverpool lunch-date as Manchester United full fixtures confirmed

Anthony Martial has scored three goals in three matches for Manchester United.
Anthony Martial has scored three goals in three matches for Manchester United. Pulse Nigeria

Dalot would emulate his teammate with a delicious pass on his weaker foot to find Martial, who controlled superbly before shooting past the goalkeeper to give United the lead at the break.

In the second half, a brilliant build-up between Victor Lindelof, Martial, Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek set up Marcus Rashford for an easy tap-in to double the advantage for the Red Devils.

The trio of Martial, Rashford and Sancho were on target for United again.
The trio of Martial, Rashford and Sancho were on target for United again. Pulse Nigeria

It was not long before Sancho made it 3-0 after another excellent play by Manchester United, with Martial heavenly involved in the build-up again.

Palace did pull a goal back through a Joel Ward header to back it 3-1 before United was reduced to 10 men for the last six minutes after substitute, Will Fish, was sent off.

While the Red Devils recorded an easy win against a depleted Palace team, surely, their manager, Erik Ten Hag, would be pleased by the nature of the second goal.

Rashford finished an easy tap-in following brilliant work by the trio of Martial, Sancho and former Ajax star, van de Beek.

United's second goal was made in Ajax with former Ajax star van de Beek playing a key role.
United's second goal was made in Ajax with former Ajax star van de Beek playing a key role. Pulse Nigeria

Lindelof floated a lovely long pass which Martial controlled superbly before finding Sancho in space. The Frenchman made his way into the box, with Sancho threading a through ball which he intercepts away from the onrushing goalkeeper unto van de Beek.

Van de Beek unselfishly picked out the free and unmarked Rashford for a simple Ajax-styled goal to double the advantage.

A good win for the Red Devils but that goal highlights exactly how Eth wants United to play and shows that whatever instructions he is passing across are getting through to the players.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Victor Moses scored a wonder goal for Spartak Moscow last weekend.

    'GOAT'- Spartak Moscow hail ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses for his wonder goal

  • Joshua Oluwayemi is looking for breakthrough in English football having played for the Teottenham U21 side as a goalkeeper

    Portsmouth sign 21-year-old Super Eagles invitee from Tottenham Hotspur

  • It is pre-season but Erik ten Hag is having an impact on Manchester United already.

    10-man Man United win again, beat Crystal Palace with Ajax-style goal

Recommended articles

'GOAT'- Spartak Moscow hail ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses for his wonder goal

'GOAT'- Spartak Moscow hail ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses for his wonder goal

Portsmouth sign 21-year-old Super Eagles invitee from Tottenham Hotspur

Portsmouth sign 21-year-old Super Eagles invitee from Tottenham Hotspur

10-man Man United win again, beat Crystal Palace with Ajax-style goal

10-man Man United win again, beat Crystal Palace with Ajax-style goal

'In everything we give thanks' - Pinnick praises 'gallant' Super Falcons despite loss to Morocco

'In everything we give thanks' - Pinnick praises 'gallant' Super Falcons despite loss to Morocco

Alex Iwobi models Everton away jersey [Photos/videos]

Alex Iwobi models Everton away jersey [Photos/videos]

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Trending

WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi headline the Richest Super Eagles players by net worth

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto'o and Kanu Nwankwo have all won multiple African Footballer of the Year awards