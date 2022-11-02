Man United considering African striker as suitable summer replacement for Ronaldo

The 33-year-old Cameroonian has Premier League experience from his time with Stoke City in 2017/18, where he scored five goals in 32 appearances.

Since his brief stay at Stoke, Choupo-Moting has experienced a surprising amount of success, moving on to PSG and then Bayern Munich, where he has been outstanding so far this season.

Man United to rival parent club Bayern for Choupo-Moting's signature

The striker has so far this season, scored eight goals in 13 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as a key player for German champions as they compete for another Bundesliga title and Champions League supremacy.

AFP

Choupo-Moting's contract with the German giants expires next year and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are keen to extend it, with a new contract to be "considered in the coming months."

However, Manchester United could look to swoop in January and discuss a summer move for the striker when he enters the last six months of his Bayern deal.

Choupo-Moting reportedly admired by Ten Hag

He has reportedly become a target for United, who are very interested in signing him. This is according to the French website Media Foot. His versatility and experience are reportedly admired by Erik ten Hag.

EFE

With Ronaldo's contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, Choupo-Moting may potentially replace him.