Man United considering African striker as suitable summer replacement for Ronaldo

With Ronaldo's contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, Manchester United are 'seriously considering' opting for a younger striker who is of African descent.

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United are 'seriously considering' Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Bayern Munich striker will be out of contract at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Cameroonian has Premier League experience from his time with Stoke City in 2017/18, where he scored five goals in 32 appearances.

Since his brief stay at Stoke, Choupo-Moting has experienced a surprising amount of success, moving on to PSG and then Bayern Munich, where he has been outstanding so far this season.

The striker has so far this season, scored eight goals in 13 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as a key player for German champions as they compete for another Bundesliga title and Champions League supremacy.

Following a stellar season that he's had so far, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will look to first lead his native Cameroon to the World Cup, before deciding if he will remain Munich or return to the Premier League
Following a stellar season that he's had so far, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will look to first lead his native Cameroon to the World Cup, before deciding if he will remain Munich or return to the Premier League AFP

Choupo-Moting's contract with the German giants expires next year and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are keen to extend it, with a new contract to be "considered in the coming months."

However, Manchester United could look to swoop in January and discuss a summer move for the striker when he enters the last six months of his Bayern deal.

He has reportedly become a target for United, who are very interested in signing him. This is according to the French website Media Foot. His versatility and experience are reportedly admired by Erik ten Hag.

37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is in the last months of his contract at Manchester United
With Ronaldo's contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, Choupo-Moting may potentially replace him.

Ronaldo might leave Old Trafford sooner if a good offer for his services comes in and a move seems to be in the best interests of both the player and the team.

