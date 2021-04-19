Man City wait nervously on De Bruyne injury diagnosis

"The extent of the problem is not yet known.

"Kevin will continue to be reviewed but will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

"We will bring you further updates on his condition in due course."

De Bruyne, who has scored eight times in 32 appearances this season, has been a pivotal player since he joined from Wolfsburg in 2015, winning seven major trophies with City.

He signed a two-year contract extension earlier this month that ties him to the club till 2025.