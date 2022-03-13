Sundowns condemn Al Ahly to worst start in 6 years as Pitso Mosimane suffers bitter homecoming at Mamelodi

Following Saturday's defeat, the Egyptian side have now garnered only four points in four group games in this season's competition.

Al Ahly continue to fluster in title defence

The last time Al Ahly had garnered only four points at this stage of the tournament was during the 2016/17 season when they finished third behind Wydad Casablanca and ZESCO United.

Sundowns' Peter Shalulile's 23rd-minute effort gave the 'The Brazilians' all three points at the FNB Stadium, taking the South African side top of Group A with ten points.

The defeat means Sundowns have done the double over their former manager Pitso Mosimane following their first-leg 1-0 victory in Egypt a fortnight ago.

Horoya break duck in shock Raja Casablanca victory

Guinea's Horoya FC picked up their first points of the Group stages with a 2-1 victory over Raja Casablanca at the Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry on Saturday.

Hamid Ahdad gave Casablanca in the lead in the 19th minute but Ocansey Mandela quickly pulled one back for the home side in the 26th minute.

Three minutes later, Yakhouba Barry completed the comeback for Horoya with a well-taken penalty kick. Raja Casablanca remain top of Group B with nine points, despite dropping points for the first time this season.

ES Setif tie AmaZulu for second place

ES Setif kept their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive with a convincing 2-0 victory over AmaZulu on Saturday.

Riad Benayad's 11th-minute effort and Akram Djahnit's goal in first-half additional time gave the Algerian side the victory in a fiercely-contested fixture at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers.

AmaZulu and ES Setif are now level on six points with Setif edging the South Africans by a slim +1 goal difference.

Esperance take Tunisian derby over Etoile du Sahel

In the Tunisian derby on Saturday, Esperance edged Etoile du Sahel by two goals to nil courtesy of Abdelkader Bedrane and Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane.

Bedrane broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 66th minute, benefiting off Sabir Bougrine's first of two assists on the night.

Despite playing a gallant 0-0 draw away a fortnight ago, Etoile du Sahel capitulated as Ben Romdhane took his goal tally to four in four matches to seal the result for Esperance in the 77th minute.

Esperance remain top of Group C with eight points while Etoile du Sahel are third on the log with three points so far.

Petro de Luanda condemn Esperanca to bottom place

Petro de Luanda continue to be Angola's standard-bearer in this season's CAF Champions League as they defeated compatriots Sagrada Esperanca on Saturday.

A comprehensive 3-0 victory for the home side means Esperanca remain rooted to the bottom of Group D with a solitary point from four matches.

Tiago Azulao is now on a three-match scoring streak after netting a brace on Saturday to add to his efforts against Esperanca in the first-leg and against Wydad Casablanca on Matchday 2.