Maguire Again! England & Germany's comedy of errors ends in 6-goal thriller

Izuchukwu Akawor
An incredible second half between England and Germany saw Harry Maguire, Nick Pope and Kai Havertz steal the show at Wembley.

Harry Maguire didn't cover himself in glory again.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire came under the radar again after three costly mistakes against Germany at Wembley.

England and Germany delivered a six-goal thriller following a 3-3 result in the final game in Group 3 of the Nations League on Monday night.

England and Germany played out a 3-3 draw in their last match before the Qatar World Cup Pulse Sports

In what was a dead-rubber encounter between the footballing giants, it was a clash of mistakes as England was denied a remarkable comeback win.

Chelsea forward, Kai Havertz helped himself with two goals but both nations finished with nothing to separate them to finish without a win.

Kai Havertz scored a brace for Germany against England in the UEFA Nations League Twitter

The first half of this encounter epitomised what the game represented - a proper dead rubber.

However, after a tepid opening 45 minutes, things exploded in the second half as both teams went on a rampage.

Harry Maguire made three errors that led to the first two goals scored by Germany. Pulse Nigeria

It wasn't without some help though, Maguire, the man under the storm, committed two errors in the space of five minutes leading to the penalty that was converted by Ilkay Gundogan.

Moments later, he was at it again with another error which was expertly punished by Havertz to double the lead for Germany.

Luke Shaw will pull one back before Mason Mount came off the bench to make it 2-2 just three minutes after Shaw's goal.

Eight minutes after drawing level, England was awarded a penalty of their own when Bellingham was fouled in the box.

Luke Shaw started the comeback for England. Pulse Nigeria

Harry Kane stepped up to emphatically convert to complete the incredible comeback.

But just when England thought they had done enough, there was another drama as goalkeeper, Pope, gifted Havertz is second of the day to equalise for Germany.

