Maguire Again! England & Germany's comedy of errors ends in 6-goal thriller

England and Germany delivered a six-goal thriller following a 3-3 result in the final game in Group 3 of the Nations League on Monday night.

In what was a dead-rubber encounter between the footballing giants, it was a clash of mistakes as England was denied a remarkable comeback win.

Chelsea forward, Kai Havertz helped himself with two goals but both nations finished with nothing to separate them to finish without a win.

Maguire, Pope errors cost England, but Germany survives scare to share the spoils

The first half of this encounter epitomised what the game represented - a proper dead rubber.

However, after a tepid opening 45 minutes, things exploded in the second half as both teams went on a rampage.

It wasn't without some help though, Maguire, the man under the storm, committed two errors in the space of five minutes leading to the penalty that was converted by Ilkay Gundogan.

Moments later, he was at it again with another error which was expertly punished by Havertz to double the lead for Germany.

Luke Shaw will pull one back before Mason Mount came off the bench to make it 2-2 just three minutes after Shaw's goal.

Eight minutes after drawing level, England was awarded a penalty of their own when Bellingham was fouled in the box.

Harry Kane stepped up to emphatically convert to complete the incredible comeback.