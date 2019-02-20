German-born goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has stated that he wants to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Born Aug 28, 1999 Okoye is still 19-years-old and is already the starting goalkeeper for German second division side Fortuna Düsseldorf II.

The Super Eagles under Gernot Rohr has tested several goalkeepers in the starting position since he took over the national team.

Carl Ikeme battled with cancer while Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa traded places before Anorthsis Famugusta youngster Francis Uzoho emerged the regular shot-stopper before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Despite his emergence as the first-choice goalkeeper., Nigerians have not expressed the utmost confidence in Uzoho’s abilities and stated that he needs healthy competition.

There have been reports that Okoye has been in touch with Victor Okechukwu Agali the national team scout.

In a report by veteran journalist Oma Akatugba, he stated that Okoye is willing to wear the green and white.

Akatugba took to his social media accounts to reveal that Okoye is willing to pledge his allegiance to Nigeria despite being born in German.

Akatugba said, “meet soon to be Nigeria’s super eagles first-choice goalkeeper. 19- year old Maduka okoye.

“@okoyemaduka, he plays for fortuna dusseldorf @f95 of germany. He is a nigerian through and through.”

In his message of social media Akatugba quoted Okoye to state that he is willing to play for Nigeria even if is offered money by Germany.

He said, “no amount of money will make me play for germany. It is nigeria or nothing.”

Okoye’s testament comes after German-born defender Hannover Kevin Akpoguma stated that he is not yet ready to play for the Super Eagles.