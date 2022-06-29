'It's been fun’ - Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford [Photos/Videos]

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has expressed his delight after joining up with his new teammates at Watford.
Okoye joined Watford from Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam in the winter transfer window.
The 22-year-old was not part of the Watford side that got relegated from the Premier League last season.
Ahead of the new season, Okoye while preparing with his new teammates gave his thoughts about their upcoming Championship campaign.
Okoye on Watford
In a video uploaded on the official Watford YouTube channel, Okoye revealed that he is already mixing it up with his new teammates.
He said, “Yeah great uh having a good time here good few first days yeah and uh looking forward to us.
“Definitely a nice, nice goalkeeping crew, lots of fun.”
Okoye on Watford fixtures
The Championship fixtures have been released and Okoye stated that it will be nice to get into the atmosphere at Vicarage Road this season.
He added, “Fantastic we i we just had a talk and uh yeah it's just I have a very good feeling and it feels familiar and it's a good vibe in here and uh yeah I'm enjoying it
'At home, the first game of the season doesn't get much bigger than that, no it doesn't.
"It's brilliant. I mean um huge game you know, exciting game for us to be under the lights here at home.
“I think it's great for us as well so I've spent a year at vicarage road as well so i think it's um it's a nice way to start."
"We'll take risks I suppose these are all the things that everyone would say anyway but that's certainly what we'll work on every day and hopefully well rob we certainly wish you the best of luck,"
