SUPER EAGLES

'It's been fun’ - Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford [Photos/Videos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

'It's been fun' - 22-year-old Okoye ready to help relegated Watford in the Championship.

Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford
Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has expressed his delight after joining up with his new teammates at Watford.

Recommended articles

Okoye joined Watford from Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam in the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old was not part of the Watford side that got relegated from the Premier League last season.

Ahead of the new season, Okoye while preparing with his new teammates gave his thoughts about their upcoming Championship campaign.

Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford
Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: PulseSPORTS30: Osimhen, Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Awoniyi make up the top 5

PulseSPORTS30: Iwobi, Ighalo, Obileye make up players ranked at 16 to 20

Rangers to retain Nigerian quota at Ibrox with Randers forward Stephen Odey

In a video uploaded on the official Watford YouTube channel, Okoye revealed that he is already mixing it up with his new teammates.

He said, “Yeah great uh having a good time here good few first days yeah and uh looking forward to us.

“Definitely a nice, nice goalkeeping crew, lots of fun.”

Okoye
Okoye Pulse Nigeria

The Championship fixtures have been released and Okoye stated that it will be nice to get into the atmosphere at Vicarage Road this season.

He added, “Fantastic we i we just had a talk and uh yeah it's just I have a very good feeling and it feels familiar and it's a good vibe in here and uh yeah I'm enjoying it

'At home, the first game of the season doesn't get much bigger than that, no it doesn't.

Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford
Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford Pulse Nigeria

"It's brilliant. I mean um huge game you know, exciting game for us to be under the lights here at home.

“I think it's great for us as well so I've spent a year at vicarage road as well so i think it's um it's a nice way to start."

"We'll take risks I suppose these are all the things that everyone would say anyway but that's certainly what we'll work on every day and hopefully well rob we certainly wish you the best of luck,"

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Mbappe, Messi and Neymar model new PSG home jersey [Photos/Videos]

    Mbappe, Messi and Neymar model new PSG home jersey [Photos/Videos]

  • Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford

    'It's been fun’ - Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford [Photos/Videos]

  • Romelu Lukaku has arrived Italy for his Inter medicaL

    'Luk who's smiling' - Chelsea flop re-unites with 'true love' at medical center

Recommended articles

Mbappe, Messi and Neymar model new PSG home jersey [Photos/Videos]

Mbappe, Messi and Neymar model new PSG home jersey [Photos/Videos]

'It's been fun’ - Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford [Photos/Videos]

'It's been fun’ - Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford [Photos/Videos]

'Luk who's smiling' - Chelsea flop re-unites with 'true love' at medical center

'Luk who's smiling' - Chelsea flop re-unites with 'true love' at medical center

'I waited 17 years' - Super Eagles forward Ighalo reacts to winning first-ever league title

'I waited 17 years' - Super Eagles forward Ighalo reacts to winning first-ever league title

Chelsea close in on £60 million Leeds United star

Chelsea close in on £60 million Leeds United star

Top 10 memorable Super Eagles of Nigeria games

Top 10 memorable Super Eagles of Nigeria games

Trending

'Wahala' as Nigerian guy and Lukaku's alleged girlfriend go at each other on Twitter

Drama as Nigerian man compares Romelu Lukaku's girlfriends to Lekki babes on Twitter
SPORTS GIST

Barcelona star Memphis Depay meets King Otumfuo Osei Tutu in Ghana [Photos]

Memphis Depay meets King Otumfuo Osei Tutu in Ghana
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'90+34 mins?' - Nigerians react as controversial NPFL game between Katsina United, Remo end 3-2

An NPFL matchday 35 game between Katsina Utd and Remo Stars ran into extra time that lasted for over 30 minutes.

Golden Eaglets beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to win WAFU Cup

Golden Eaglets to face Burkina Faso in WAFU Final