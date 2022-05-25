Maduka Okoye has pulled out of Nigeria's squad to face Mexico and Ecuador in two international friendlies on May 28 and June 3, respectively.
Maduka Okoye pulls out of Nigeria's squad but Francis Uzoho denies break rumours
The two goalkeepers will not feature for the three-time African champions in their international friendlies and qualifiers next month.
Okoye was one of the three goalkeepers named in the 30-man squad to face Mexico and Ecuador. However, he will not feature in both games and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome.
The new 22-year-old goalkeeper will miss the games as he has to undergo surgery on a lingering shoulder injury. Okoye played through the pain for Sparta Rotterdam in the just-concluded season but has been advised by doctors to undergo surgery to fix the issue ahead of next season.
It means the Super Eagles will have to do without his services for the four games. Okoye has not played for Nigeria since he was blamed for Nigeria's exit at AFCON 2021.
Meanwhile, Okoye's international teammate, Francis Uzoho, has denied rumours that he is taking a break from the national team.
Uzoho was not called-up for Nigeria's matches in May and June, but he was in goal for the World Cup playoff games against Ghana.
However, he was at fault for Ghana's opener in Abuja, which eventually led to Nigeria's failure to qualify for the World Cup. The former Elche goalkeeper deservedly received criticism after the game, but that will not stop him from representing the team in the future.
"I'm committed to playing for my dear country anytime I'm called up," Uzoho said.
Nigeria play Mexico on May 28 and Ecuador on June 3 before facing Sierra Leone on June 9 and Sao Tome three days later.
