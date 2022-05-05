UEL

Lundstram's winner sends Super Eagles trio, Rangers to first final in 14 years

Izuchukwu Akawor
An improved display from the Scottish champions earned them a first European final since 2008

Rangers are through to their first European final since 2008.
Scottish champions Rangers have secured a spot in the Europa League final after a sensational 3-1 win over RB Leipzig in the second leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday night.

On an emotional day, John Lundstram was the hero as the Gers put in an excellent performance to overturn the first-leg deficit to book a ticket to Seville with a 3-2 win on aggregate.

John Lundstram wheels off after scoring the decisive winner.
Leipzig came into the game with a 1-0 lead on aggregate from the first leg but found themselves trailing 2-1 at the break to Rangers courtesy of goals from James Tavernier and Glen Kamara.

Super Eagles duo of Calvin Bassey, who put on a show once again at the back for Rangers, and Joe Aribo started the game at the Ibrox before Aribo was substituted before the break with a head injury.

Calvin Bassey celebrates with his Rangers teammates.
Another Super Eagles player, Leon Balogun came on just before the hour mark to help the Rangers see out the game in style.

Christopher Nkunku struck again for Leipzig, for the 32nd time this season, just seconds after McGregor denied RB with a point-blank save in the second half.

A one-time shot from a superb Angelino cross saw Leipzig half the deficit on the night to draw level on aggregate with 20 minutes to play.

Christopher Nkunku was on target again for Leipzig but it was not enough to see them through to the final.
However, his goal was a consolation as the Rangers grabbed the winner thanks to Lundstram's well-taken goal nine minutes from time.

Rangers will now take on another German side, Eintracht Frankfurt, who defeated West Ham United in the other Europa League semi-final.

Nigerian attacking midfielder, Joe Aribo was forced off with a Jean injury at the stroke of halftime.

Zambian forward Fashion Sakala came on to replace 26-year-old Super Eagles star with the Gers already 2-0 ahead.

Aribo celebrates in the first half before he was subbed off due to an injury
However, with Rangers' attack depleted further by Aribo's absence, Leipzig capitalised to draw level on aggregate in the second half when Nkunku pulled one back to level the tie on aggregate.

In the end, it ended in joy for the hosts as Lundstram popped up with the decisive winner to send Aribo, Bassey and Leon Balogun to Seville for the Europa League final last this month.

