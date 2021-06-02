RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lorient boss heaps praise on Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi

Steve Dede

Terem Moffi had a good debut season in France and scored 14 goals.

Terem Moffi scored 14 goals in his first season in France (Instagram/Terem Moffi) Instagram

Nigerian striker Terem Moffi was an unknown quality when he joined Lorient in 2020 for €8m.

But after 14 goals in 32 league games in his impressive season, Lorient manager Christophe Pelissier has described the newly-called up Super Eagles striker as ‘a man of gold’.

Terem is a man of gold. It’s amazing the state of mind this player has. He ticks all the boxes of the high level player,” Pelissier told footballogue.

Moffi had scored just five goals for KV Kortrijk in Belgian before he signed for Lorient, but Pelissier said he saw something in the striker that made him push for his signing.

I really pushed the club and the president saying that he was really the player who fit the style of play that I wanted to adopt,” he also said.

It was a risk that the president took. He said to me “You know he only played 6 games?” I said to him “I think there is a lot of potentials that is able to express itself here.”

Moffi’s performance this season earned him a call-up to the Super Eagles, and he is currently with the team in Austria ahead of the friendly game against Cameroon.

Steve Dede

