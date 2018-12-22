Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions Lobi Stars of Markurdi beat Kenyan league champions Gor Mahia 2-0 in their 2019 CAF Champions League qualifier played on Saturday, December 22.

The victory in Nigeria means that Lobi Stars have advanced in the qualifiers to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

NPFL sides have struggled to reach the group stage of the continental showpiece in the last two editions.

Lobi Stars vs Gor Mahia

After a 3-1 loss to Gor Mahia in the first leg encounter played on Sunday, December 16, Lobi Stars had a mountain to climb to advance in the group stage of the second leg.

Two goals from Sikiru Alimi gave Lobi Stars the advantage as the progressed on the away goals rule.

After winning their two qualification games, they will now await the draw for the CAF Champions League group.