The League Management Company (LMC) the body responsible for running the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has entered a ‘strategic and investment partnership with an international company Redstrike to livestream league matches.

According to Chairman of the LMC Shehu Dikko, the partnership with Redstrike has created NPFL Media and Marketing Company (NPFL Marketing) to commercialise the NPFL.

As part of the partnership, Redstrike has agreed to acquire these rights from the LMC/NPFL and the Clubs for NPFL Marketing.

Under this Agreement, NPFL Marketing will be streaming live matches every week of the season through its own Platform ‘NPFL.tv’, as well as distributing and broadcasting through other media channels.

Redstrike will also be launching opportunities for companies and brands to sponsor the NPFL and to support the growth of the professional game in Nigeria.

Redstrike will also be working with each NPFL participating Club to build a dedicated club app to integrate with NPFL.tv and also enhance the revenue base of the clubs.

The NPFL Marketing partnership will also involve the creation of an NPFL Development Fund that will be deployed towards the improvement of stadia infrastructure and connectivity, academies and community outreach programmes.

“This is exactly what Nigerian football needs. Our partnership with Redstrike is groundbreaking, enabling the NPFL to follow its ambition of becoming Africa’s Premier Football League and to be recognised as one of the most important leagues globally,” Dikko said in a statement.

LMC boss Shehu Dikko announced the deal with Redstrike (NPFL) NPFL

“The effect of this ground-breaking development for Nigerian Football is that every Nigerian football fan will be able to follow their team and watch NPFL matches every week."

The deal represents the core vision of Redstrike, an international company headquartered in the United Kingdom.

According to a statement on its website, Redstrike is a right holder and an international commercial and strategic representative of federations, clubs, academies, athletes and leagues with a special focus on emerging markets and breads with unfulfilled potential.

The company which has offices in London, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, Auckland and Sydney, operates in Nigeria through Redstrike Media Nigeria in Lagos.