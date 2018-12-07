Pulse.ng logo
Liverpool's Joe Gomez on crutches after Burnley injury

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez leaves hospital in crutches after injury against Burnley

Joe Gomez was checked upon at the Spire Hospital and has been confirmed that he will miss the festive period.

Joe Gomez play Joe Gomez is has been a consistent performer for Liverpool this season (Keith and Jake Fairbrother)

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez left the hospital in crutches after following his injury against in a Premier League encounter against Burnley on Wednesday, December 5.

Joe Gomez has been a rock in defence for Liverpool along with Netherland international Virgil Van Dijk.

The England international has also been consistent in his performances but after a tackle by Burnley defender Ben Mee he was expected to be ruled out for a long time.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez (right) faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a leg fracture play Joe Gomez has been a consistent performer for Liverpool this season (AFP/File)

 

He was stretched off much to the anger off manager Jurgen Klopp who had an altercation with opposition manager Sean Dyche.

Klopp on Joe Gomez

Speaking in his press conference after the encounter Klopp stated that the referee could have done more to protect Gomez from the injury.

Joe Gomez play Joe Gomez was injured from a challenge by a Burnley defender (Keith Action Plus via Getty Images)

 

He said, “I said to the referee after the first sliding tackle (made) over six or seven yards, when he got the ball and everyone liked it: 'Please, tell them they cannot do that.

“It wasn't a foul but they cannot do that. It's like bowling because then four or five times it happened. Joe is injured and probably not only a little bit.”

Joe Gomez play Joe Gomez is expected to return to action in January (Keith and Jake Fairbrother)

 

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Gomez was seen on crutches and a protective boot hobbling out of the Spire Hospital.

He is expected to return in January and miss the important festive period in the Premier League.

