Liverpool stars Thiago, Van Dijk and Alisson receive PFA Awards [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Thiago, Van Dijk, Alisson, and Carvalho all receive PFA Awards ahead of the Newcastle clash.

Liverpool stars Thiago, Van Dijk and Alisson receive PFA Awards [Photos]
Liverpool stars Thiago, Van Dijk and Alisson receive PFA Awards [Photos]

Liverpool stars received their Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) awards ahead of their next Premier League clash.

Recommended articles

After a stunning 9-0 victory against Southampton, Liverpool returns to action to take on Newcastle United.

The PFA visited the Liverpool training ground to hand the players their awards for last season.

Six Liverpool players were included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for the 2021/22 season.

Liverpool returns to action to take on Newcastle United.
Liverpool returns to action to take on Newcastle United. Pulse Nigeria

The Liverpool players in the PFA Team of the Year are Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defenders Trent Alexander Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk.

The other three are midfielder Thiago Alcantara, forwards Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah.

The Players received their awards with smiles in training
The Players received their awards with smiles in training Pulse Nigeria

Salah was voted PFA Player of the Year while Mane departed to join German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Players received their awards with smiles in training. Youngster Fabio Carvalho also received his award for being included in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

There were six Liverpool players in the PFA Team of the Year
There were six Liverpool players in the PFA Team of the Year Pulse Nigeria

Carvalho played a huge role along with Nigerian-born defender Tosin Adarabioyo for Fulham as they returned to the Premier League.

Liverpool welcomes Newcastle United to Anfield on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Lampard sends 'don't bother' shots to Chelsea over planned N29.5b move for Everton player

Lampard sends 'don't bother' shots to Chelsea over planned N29.5b move for Everton player

Liverpool stars Thiago, Van Dijk and Alisson receive PFA Awards [Photos]

Liverpool stars Thiago, Van Dijk and Alisson receive PFA Awards [Photos]

Unhappy Okereke wants to score goals that win points after GOLAZO vs Inter

Unhappy Okereke wants to score goals that win points after GOLAZO vs Inter

Chelsea closing on £75million deal for Leipzig defender

Chelsea closing on £75million deal for Leipzig defender

4 Falconets in Super Falcons list for 2 friendly games against USA

4 Falconets in Super Falcons list for 2 friendly games against USA

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja agrees 50% wage cut to remain in France