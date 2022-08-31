Liverpool stars Thiago, Van Dijk and Alisson receive PFA Awards [Photos]

After a stunning 9-0 victory against Southampton, Liverpool returns to action to take on Newcastle United.

The PFA visited the Liverpool training ground to hand the players their awards for last season.

Six Liverpool players were included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for the 2021/22 season.

Liverpool and PFA Awards

The Liverpool players in the PFA Team of the Year are Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defenders Trent Alexander Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk.

The other three are midfielder Thiago Alcantara, forwards Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah.

Salah was voted PFA Player of the Year while Mane departed to join German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Players received their awards with smiles in training. Youngster Fabio Carvalho also received his award for being included in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

Carvalho played a huge role along with Nigerian-born defender Tosin Adarabioyo for Fulham as they returned to the Premier League.