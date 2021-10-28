Liverpool may have made a rare transfer mistake with Taiwo Awoniyi

After the tournament, English giants Liverpool snapped up the striker when he was 18 years old and gave him a five-year contract. Many thought it was a beginning of a new beginning for the striker, but things didn't quite go as planned.

Awoniyi was immediately sent on loan to Bundesliga 2 outfit FSV Frankfurt, and he managed to score one goal in 13 league appearances, but FSV suffered relegation to the third tier that year.

Awoniyi left the Club again for another three seasons loan spell to NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands and both Mouscron and Gent in Belgium, before returning to Germany with a stint at Mainz in 2019/20.

At Mainz, he scores five goals in 21 appearances, before injury cut short his impressive season.

He then returned to Liverpool for pre-season training, but after conversation with manager, Jürgen Kloop, it has advised that he should leave the club on a permanent basis.

The Nigerian striker left Anfield without making a first team appearance, despite being with the club for six years. It was a disappointing experience for the player who has a dream of playing at Anfield.

Taiwo Awoniyi put the disappointment behind him and has been finding the back of the net for Union Berlin — since joining Union Berlin on a permanent deal.

He's currently Union Berlin's leading scorer at the moment, with 12 goals from 15 games in all competitions.

His good form for Union Berlin earned him a call up to the Super Eagles for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic earlier in October.

He's now hitting the height that no one expected of him, and it's only a matter of time, before the Liverpool's manager will start regretting his decision to let leave.

Seyi Alao is a football writer and pundit. He has worked with brands like brila.net, Footballlive.ng, it'sagoal.com, Opera News and Ogun State Television. Follow him on Twitter @Seyialao

