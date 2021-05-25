RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi given send-off by Union Berlin after loan stint in Germany

Awoniyi says he would love to play in England.

Union Berlins say goodbyes to Nico Schlotterbeck, Loris Karius, Petar Musa, Taiwo Awoniyi and Joel Pohjanpalo (Twitter/Union Berlin)
Nico Schlotterbeck, Loris Karius, Petar Musa, Taiwo Awoniyi and Joel Pohjanpalo (Twitter/Union Berlin) Twitter

Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi was on Saturday, May 22, 2021, given a send-off by German club Union Berlin after a loan stint.

Awoniyi, a Liverpool player, had his seventh loan stint away from the Premier League club with Union Berlin.

The forward was given a send-off alongside Nico Schlotterbeck, Loris Karius, Petar Musa and Joel Pohjanpalo who were also on loan at Berlin.

It was a mixed season for the forward in Berlin, but he managed five goals in 21 games for the seventh-placed team in Bundesliga.

In his last German Bundesliga club, the 23-year-old came on as a substitute in their 2-1 win over RB Leipzig in their last game of the season. He was given an award to mark his stint at the club.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored five times while on loan at Union Berlin
Taiwo Awoniyi scored five times while on loan at Union Berlin AFP

The striker has just had his work permit granted in the United Kingdom to expand his options for his next career move.

He told Pulse that he does not know his destination yet but confirmed that he wants to play in England.

