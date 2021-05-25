Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi given send-off by Union Berlin after loan stint in Germany

Awoniyi, a Liverpool player, had his seventh loan stint away from the Premier League club with Union Berlin.

The forward was given a send-off alongside Nico Schlotterbeck, Loris Karius, Petar Musa and Joel Pohjanpalo who were also on loan at Berlin.

It was a mixed season for the forward in Berlin, but he managed five goals in 21 games for the seventh-placed team in Bundesliga.

In his last German Bundesliga club, the 23-year-old came on as a substitute in their 2-1 win over RB Leipzig in their last game of the season. He was given an award to mark his stint at the club.

AFP

The striker has just had his work permit granted in the United Kingdom to expand his options for his next career move.