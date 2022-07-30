COMMUNITY SHIELD

Rating Haaland, Man City players performance in heartbreaking defeat to Liverpool

Jidechi Chidiezie
Relieving the Saturday's community shield, how well did Pep Guardiola's boys perform?

Erling Haaland did not live up to expectation against Liverpool
Manchester City fell to a heartbreaking pre-Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

The curtain raiser saw the Premier League champions concede three times - twice late in the second half and once in the first - to a Liverpool side who finished second to them last season but compensated with an FA Cup victory.

On the day, City's coach Pep Guardiola put 14 men on display for the Cityzens, including highly-rated Erling Haaland, but how did they perform?

Despite not being able to stop the goal, he made a good save off Darwin Nunez. His passing, however, was occasionally inaccurate.

He performed at the back with his usual calmness. He also made a couple of powerful forward movements down his flank.

Although he made some good blocks in the box, avoiding injury was the most crucial thing he did in preparation for the new season.

Ake appeared more unlucky than at fault when Trent Alexander-Arnold shot glanced off him into the goalpost for Liverpool's first. He did well by being a handful for Liverpool with his physicality in both boxes.

Allowed Mohamed Salah beat him in the box. He appeared off the pace and struggled occasionally. Although he made a few excellent passes, he got booked for dissent to top off a bad performance.

With Bernardo Silva at his side, he was given additional help and did his job although seeing less of the ball than usual.

He was pushed forward directly behind Erling Haaland and nearly scored early on after seizing a loose ball. He was City's best player on the day.

Stoic at the back line and one of City's more inventive players when he carried the ball up the field.

He was guilty of being offside far too frequently and blew a good opportunity to tie the game early in the second half.

Never really caused any trouble for the Liverpool defence, but he has maintained the self-assurance he gained on the summer trip to seem at ease dribbling.

He was not on the same wavelength as De Bruyne but was solid, despite receiving little support. Forced a respectable stop from Adrian and demonstrated his potential.

Came on in the 57th minute for Mahrez, and scored a debut goal, City's only goal of the game.

Came on in the 58th minute for Grealish, and was terrific. Made an important run at goal an took a shot that brought about the equaliser.

Came on in the 74th minute for De Bruyne. Did not do so much.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

