Reactions as Fabio Carvalho saves Liverpool with 98th-minute winner against Newcastle United

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

'Why are Liverpool so lucky' - Fans Frustrated as 5 minutes added but Liverpool beat Newcastle United with 98th minute goal

Reactions as Fabio Carvalho saves Liverpool with 98th-minute winner against Newcastle United
Reactions as Fabio Carvalho saves Liverpool with 98th-minute winner against Newcastle United

Liverpool recorded a 2-1 victory against Newcastle United in a Premier League fixture played on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Reds went behind as Newcastle United record signing Alexander Isak converted a ball by Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle United took a 1-0 lead to the break but Liverpool responded with a goal in the 61st minute when Roberto Firmino converted a ball by Mohamed Salah.

With the game destined to end in a draw, Liverpool would find a late winner when youngster Fabio Carvalho converted a put back by Salah.

The goal was the last kick of the game as Liverpool claimed a much-needed three points at Anfield.

Liverpool would find a late winner when youngster Fabio Carvalho converted a put back by Salah
Liverpool would find a late winner when youngster Fabio Carvalho converted a put back by Salah Pulse Nigeria

Liverpool players collected their Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) awards for being included in last season's Premier League Team of the Year ahead of the clash against Newcastle United.

The PFA also presented youngster Fabio Carvalho his PFA award for his inclusion in the Championship Team of the Year with Fulham last season.

It was the former Fulham man that turned out to be the difference maker against a difficult Newcastle United side.

After the game, fans of Liverpool's rivals took to social media to express frustration about the timing of Liverpool's winning goal.

Fabio Carvalho was the difference maker against a difficult Newcastle United side.
Fabio Carvalho was the difference maker against a difficult Newcastle United side. Pulse Nigeria

A total of five minutes of additional time was given but center referee Andre Marriner continued the game until Liverpool found the winning goal.

According to several fans, Liverpool's late goal is a common occurrence based on help from officials and luck.

See reactions to Liverpool's late winner below

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

3 Premier League records shattered by Erling Haaland with hattrick against Nottingham Forest

3 Premier League records shattered by Erling Haaland with hattrick against Nottingham Forest

Alhassan Yusuf's Royal Antwerp defeats Victor Boniface's Royale USG 4-2

Alhassan Yusuf's Royal Antwerp defeats Victor Boniface's Royale USG 4-2

Reactions as Fabio Carvalho saves Liverpool with 98th-minute winner against Newcastle United

Reactions as Fabio Carvalho saves Liverpool with 98th-minute winner against Newcastle United

Osimhen's magic ends as Napoli stumble against Lecce

Osimhen's magic ends as Napoli stumble against Lecce

Reactions as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe lead PSG to victory over Toulouse

Reactions as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe lead PSG to victory over Toulouse

Angel Gabriel keeps title fire burning as Arsenal survive Villa scare

Angel Gabriel keeps title fire burning as Arsenal survive Villa scare

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja agrees 50% wage cut to remain in France