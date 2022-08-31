Reactions as Fabio Carvalho saves Liverpool with 98th-minute winner against Newcastle United

The Reds went behind as Newcastle United record signing Alexander Isak converted a ball by Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle United took a 1-0 lead to the break but Liverpool responded with a goal in the 61st minute when Roberto Firmino converted a ball by Mohamed Salah.

With the game destined to end in a draw, Liverpool would find a late winner when youngster Fabio Carvalho converted a put back by Salah.

The goal was the last kick of the game as Liverpool claimed a much-needed three points at Anfield.

Pulse Nigeria

Reactions to Fabio Carvalho and Liverpool luck

Liverpool players collected their Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) awards for being included in last season's Premier League Team of the Year ahead of the clash against Newcastle United.

The PFA also presented youngster Fabio Carvalho his PFA award for his inclusion in the Championship Team of the Year with Fulham last season.

It was the former Fulham man that turned out to be the difference maker against a difficult Newcastle United side.

After the game, fans of Liverpool's rivals took to social media to express frustration about the timing of Liverpool's winning goal.

Pulse Nigeria

A total of five minutes of additional time was given but center referee Andre Marriner continued the game until Liverpool found the winning goal.

According to several fans, Liverpool's late goal is a common occurrence based on help from officials and luck.