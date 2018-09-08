Pulse.ng logo
Live updates of Seychelles Vs Nigeria

Seychelles Vs Nigeria Live Super Eagles face The Pirates Matchday 2 of AFCON 2019 qualifiers

Follow minute by minute updates as the Super Eagles face Seychelles at the Stade Linite in Victoria, Seychelles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has stated that Nigerian overrate the Super Eagles after the country crashed of the2018 FIFA World Cup. play Live updates of Seychelles Vs Nigeria (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are today, Saturday, September 8 squaring up against the Pirates of Seychelles in the Matchday two of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

After a disappointing 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, the Super Eagles are looking to get their AFCON 2019 qualifying campaign back on track after losing their opening game 0-2 at home to South Africa in June 2017.

Read the preview of the game here.

Having any troubles on where to watch the game, read here.

Live update

Kickoff

03mins: The Super Eagles clearly on the front foot as Nigeria try to get an early lead. The stadium is scantly, Nigerian journalist Debola Adebanjo tweeted two hours before the game that there was just about 30 people in the stadium.

 

Starting XI

Super Eagles starting XI against Seychelles play Super Eagles starting XI against Seychelles (Twitter/Super Eagles)

 

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has dumped the three-man defence he used mostly at the World Cup for the four-man defence.

Kenneth Omeruo partners Leon Balogun in central defence while Chidozie Awaziem and Bryan Idowu are the fullbacks.

Ogenyi Onazi returns to the Super Eagles starting for the first time since Nigeria’s 1-2 loss to England in a 2018 World Cup warm-up game.

Samuel Kalu starts as he is set to make his debut for Nigeria while Ahmed Musa is captain of the team.

Super Eagles XI vs Seychelles: Uzoho; Awaziem, Balogun, Omeruo, Idowu; Ndidi, Onazi; Kalu, Iheanacho, Musa; Ighalo

