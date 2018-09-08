news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are today, Saturday, September 8 squaring up against the Pirates of Seychelles in the Matchday two of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

After a disappointing 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, the Super Eagles are looking to get their AFCON 2019 qualifying campaign back on track after losing their opening game 0-2 at home to South Africa in June 2017.

Live update

Kickoff

03mins: The Super Eagles clearly on the front foot as Nigeria try to get an early lead. The stadium is scantly, Nigerian journalist Debola Adebanjo tweeted two hours before the game that there was just about 30 people in the stadium.

Starting XI

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has dumped the three-man defence he used mostly at the World Cup for the four-man defence.

Kenneth Omeruo partners Leon Balogun in central defence while Chidozie Awaziem and Bryan Idowu are the fullbacks.

Ogenyi Onazi returns to the Super Eagles starting for the first time since Nigeria’s 1-2 loss to England in a 2018 World Cup warm-up game.

Samuel Kalu starts as he is set to make his debut for Nigeria while Ahmed Musa is captain of the team.

Super Eagles XI vs Seychelles: Uzoho; Awaziem, Balogun, Omeruo, Idowu; Ndidi, Onazi; Kalu, Iheanacho, Musa; Ighalo