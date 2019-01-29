Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has stated that his eldest son Thiago is his biggest critic whenever he losses a game.

The 31-year-old has been voted the World Player of the Year on five different occasions but has admitted he is not above correction from his son Thiago.

Messi who has enjoyed success over the years with Barcelona has also suffered heartaches with the Argentine men's national football team at major tournaments.

The Argentine captain explained the connection with his eldest son and how they interact and share ideas on football in a report by World Soccer.

He said, "[He] understands football more because he's the biggest [of Messi's children] and he talks about everything to do with football.

"I have already had some criticism from him! Barcelona, La Liga, the Champions League... he follows it all. He likes it, he asks questions and he gives me pointers when things don't go so well.”

Messi once said that he and Thiago used to avoid conversations after defeats but the situation has now changed and they analysis and find solutions to his performances after bad games.

He said, "It's not like that anymore!

"It's always tough to manage the losses and the bad performances.

"But Thiago forces me to talk about what happened and explain why we didn't win. Now, we talk much more."

The Barcelona superstar is expected to be back in action when the Catalan giants host Sevilla at the Camp Nou, on Thursday, January 31 in their second leg quarterfinal clash.