Messi hails Ronaldo ahead of Ballon d'Or award

Messi believes that Ronaldo's prior familiarity with the United structure helped him hit the ground running with United this season. The Argentine maestro also praised Ronaldo's goalscoring exploits, stating that the Portugal captain has never had a problem with putting the ball at the back of the net.

"United is a very strong team with great players. Cristiano already knew the club, but that was in another stage and now he has adapted in an impressive way. From the beginning he has scored goals as always and had no problems adapting", Messi told Marca.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner also highlighted the difficulty and unpredictability of the English Premier League. Messi noted that the EPL is an 'even' competition wherein things change a lot in December.

The PSG forward said: "In the Premier League things aren’t as we all thought, but it is a very difficult and even competition in which things take a lot of turns. After December it changes a lot and anything can happen.”

Messi and Ronaldo both made summer moves this year as the former ended a 21-year association with FC Barcelona whilst the latter rekindled his ties with Manchester United.