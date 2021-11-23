RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Messi hails Ronaldo ahead of Ballon d'Or award

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Messi believes that Ronaldo's prior experience at Manchester United has helped him hit the ground running

Lionel Messi is impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's form at Manchester United
Lionel Messi is impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's form at Manchester United

Lionel Messi has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his impressive start to life at Manchester United. The Paris Saint-Germain star commended his eternal rival for his good run of form since returning to Old Trafford at the beginning of the season.

Recommended articles

Messi believes that Ronaldo's prior familiarity with the United structure helped him hit the ground running with United this season. The Argentine maestro also praised Ronaldo's goalscoring exploits, stating that the Portugal captain has never had a problem with putting the ball at the back of the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 13 games since returning to Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 13 games since returning to Manchester United AFP

"United is a very strong team with great players. Cristiano already knew the club, but that was in another stage and now he has adapted in an impressive way. From the beginning he has scored goals as always and had no problems adapting", Messi told Marca.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner also highlighted the difficulty and unpredictability of the English Premier League. Messi noted that the EPL is an 'even' competition wherein things change a lot in December.

The PSG forward said: "In the Premier League things aren’t as we all thought, but it is a very difficult and even competition in which things take a lot of turns. After December it changes a lot and anything can happen.”

Messi is hot favorite to scoop a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or award
Messi is hot favorite to scoop a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or award AFP

Messi and Ronaldo both made summer moves this year as the former ended a 21-year association with FC Barcelona whilst the latter rekindled his ties with Manchester United.

Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 14 appearances for the English side while Messi has managed four goals in nine appearances for his side. Both players go head-to-head again for the Ballon d'Or award to be presented on Monday, with Messi seeking a record-extending seventh award ahead of Ronaldo's five.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

AFCON 2021: HUGE BLOW as Super Eagles lose Osimhen, Napoli star out for 3 months

AFCON 2021: HUGE BLOW as Super Eagles lose Osimhen, Napoli star out for 3 months

RB Leipzig's Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

RB Leipzig's Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins shows off style rocking all-white outfit [Photos]

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins shows off style rocking all-white outfit [Photos]

Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Man City

Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Man City

Messi hails Ronaldo ahead of Ballon d'Or award

Messi hails Ronaldo ahead of Ballon d'Or award

Corruption blights Kenya's quest for football glory

Corruption blights Kenya's quest for football glory

Umar Sadiq the latest striker linked to Barcelona

Umar Sadiq the latest striker linked to Barcelona

Champions League Preview: The 13 teams who can qualify for the round of 16

Champions League Preview: The 13 teams who can qualify for the round of 16

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

NGA vs CPV: Preview, key talking points, and all you need to know about the Super Eagles, Cape Verde tie

Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco.