Barcelona star Lionel Messi picked up his fifth European Golden boot for the 2017/18 season on Tuesday, December 18.

Now 31-years-old, Messi has continued to improve and his 34 goals in the Spanish LaLiga last season was the highest scored by any player in league football across Europe.

Messi edged Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah who scored a total of 31 league goals last season while Tottenham Hotspur and England forward Harry Kane also came close.

The Argentine was presented with the award in the Catalan city of Barcelona where he displaced the Golden boots which he previously won.

Messi won his first golden boot in the 2009/10 season with 34 goals, his second in 2011/12 with 50 goals, his third in 2012/13 with 46 goals and 2016/17 with 37 goals.

In a statement on his official Instagram account, Messi praised his teammates for the record breaking achievement.

He said, "5th Golden boot that was only possible thanks to my colleagues, my family and the people who support me.

"Thanks to todas for always being there and also to marca for an emotional gala. "

Messi has always been regarded as one of the best player in world football despite criticism from Brazilian legend Pele that he has only one skill.

The Argentine maestro has already set his sights on winning another Golden boot with 14 goals to his name in the new season.

He is expected to return to action when reigning Spanish LaLiga champions Barcelona take on Celta Vigo in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, December 22.