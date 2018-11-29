Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo's goal record in Champions League

Pulse.ng logo
Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo in Champions League

Lionel Messi continued his long standing rivalry with a goal edging him past Ronaldo is goals scored for a single cliub.

Lionel Messi play Messi has now bettered Cristiano Ronaldo's record in the Champions League (Champions League)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has overtaken his rival Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal record in the UEFA Champions League.

The 31-year-old made his return to in the Champions League after missing their doubleheader against Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan due to an injury suffered against Sevilla.

Messi returned to the starting line up against Netherland champions PSV Eindhoven was on target when he converted a ball through to him by Ousmane Dembele and provided an assist for defender Gerard Pique to win the game.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring in his side's 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven to claim top spot in their Champions League group play Lionel Messi was the hero again for Barcleona (AFP)

 

The goal means that Messi is top of the goal charts this season with six strikes to his name despite missing two games.

Messi sets record

Messi’s goal against PSV in the 61st minute took him to a total of 106 Champions League career goals for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi play Messi scored and assisted for Barcelona as they beat PSV Eindhoven (Champions League)

 

The goal also, meant that he moved ahead of Ronaldo who had 105 career Champions League goals for Real Madrid during his nine years before he decided to join Serie A giants Juventus.

Ronaldo is still ahead of Messi in the all-time top scorers in the competition with 121 goals in addition to strikes while at Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United to Messi’s 106 for just Barcelona.

Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi is now ahead of Ronaldo in goals scored for a single club (Champions League )

 

Both players are miles ahead of third-placed Real Madrid legend Raul who has 71 goals and are still expected to continue in Europe’s top competition.

Messi will look to add to his record when Barcelona returns to action against Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspurs while Ronaldo and his Juventus take on Young Boys in their final group game.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

