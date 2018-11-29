Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo's goal record in Champions League

news

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has overtaken his rival Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal record in the UEFA Champions League.

The 31-year-old made his return to in the Champions League after missing their doubleheader against Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan due to an injury suffered against Sevilla.

Messi returned to the starting line up against Netherland champions PSV Eindhoven was on target when he converted a ball through to him by Ousmane Dembele and provided an assist for defender Gerard Pique to win the game.

The goal means that Messi is top of the goal charts this season with six strikes to his name despite missing two games.

Messi sets record

Messi’s goal against PSV in the 61st minute took him to a total of 106 Champions League career goals for Barcelona.

The goal also, meant that he moved ahead of Ronaldo who had 105 career Champions League goals for Real Madrid during his nine years before he decided to join Serie A giants Juventus .

Ronaldo is still ahead of Messi in the all-time top scorers in the competition with 121 goals in addition to strikes while at Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United to Messi’s 106 for just Barcelona.

Both players are miles ahead of third-placed Real Madrid legend Raul who has 71 goals and are still expected to continue in Europe’s top competition.

Messi will look to add to his record when Barcelona returns to action against Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspurs while Ronaldo and his Juventus take on Young Boys in their final group game.