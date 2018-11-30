Lionel Messi named Champions League Player of the Week

news

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has been named the winner of the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week for matchday five.

Messi was again at his best as Barcelona beat PSV Eindhoven. to guarantee that they finish top of their group after already sealing a spot in the round of 16.

The 31-year-old put Barcelona ahead in the encounter through an Ousmane Dembele assist and provided what turned out to be the winning goal for Gerrard Pique.

Messi beat Arjen Robben who scored two goals for Bayern Munich against Benfica, Dries Mertens also with two goals for Napoli as they beat Red Star Belgrade.

Last nominee is Maxwell Cornet who scored two goals as Olympique Lyon played out a 2-2 draw with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

more to follow...