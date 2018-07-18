Pulse.ng logo
Lionel Messi: Barcelona star enjoys break in Ibiza with family

Lionel Messi is enjoying his break in Ibiza with his family and friends.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is enjoying his break in Ibiza with his family after his exertions at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play (GTRES MEGA)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is enjoying his break in Ibiza with his family after his exertions at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Messi had a tedious season with Barcelona s they won the Spanish La Liga and Copa del Rey to crown their efforts.

The 31-year-old played a pivotal role as he was the leagues' top scorer and after the season went on to represent Argentina at the World Cup.

At the World Cup Messi missed a penalty against Iceland and was only able to score against Nigeria in the group stage but Argentina were knocked out of the competition in the round of 16 by eventual winners France.

play Lionel Messi and his loved ones are in Ibiza (IMPFEATURES)

 

Messi has however taken advantage of the break after the tournament to recharge his batteries ahead of the new football season.

The five-time World Player of the Year is having the time of his life with family and close friends in Ibiza.

Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo who recently completed a switch to Juventus, Messi is still on holiday but is expected to join up with his Barcelona teammates for their preseason tour of the United States of America.

play Messi was spotted wearing a Gucci shirt (GTRES MEGA)

 

Messi, however, looked less stressed as him, his friends and wife Antonella Roccuzzo were spotted on a yacht right after he stopped to pose for pictures and sign autographs.

The Argentina captain faces another tough season ahead after which he will represent his country at the 2019 Copa America in Brazil.

In the preseason fixtures, Messi is expected to take part in the games against Tottenham, Roma and AC Milan before their Spanish Super Cup clash against Sevilla on Sunday, August 12.

