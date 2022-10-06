‘We can do miracles’ - Barcelona chief hints at Messi return

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lionel Messi is yet to decide his future with PSG as the Argentine is currently linked with a return to his first love.

Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona
Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona

Paris St Germain superstar Lionel Messi has enjoyed a bright start to the 2022/23 campaign this season.

Read Also

The prolific Argentine has already scored 7 goals and created 8 assists in all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

The 35-year-old who is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of his generation continues to show his class having scored spectacularly in PSG’s draw with Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Messi has been linked with a return to where he became a world beater in La Liga as he nears the end of his contract with the Parisians - which runs out in June next year.

Lionel Messi has been in superb form for PSG so far this season
Lionel Messi has been in superb form for PSG so far this season Pulse Nigeria

Reports had initially claimed that Messi has his sights on a return to Barcelona after Barca president Joan Laporta earlier this year admitted his desire to give the club legend a befitting farewell.

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or seven times with Barcelona
Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or seven times with Barcelona AFP

Messi was forced to leave Barcelona in the summer of 2020 with the club citing financial and structural obstacles posed by La Liga regulations as a reason for Messi's departure.

But the club have now recently confirmed that they would be open to bringing back the club's greatest player when his contract expires with the French champions.

Eduard Romeu, sports vice president of FC Barcelona, opened the door to his return in his appearance to detail to the economic media the economic situation of the club. "The possible return of Messi is a matter of the sports area." he was quoted to have said via Mundo Deportivo.

Lionel Messi cried during his Barcelona farewell press conference before joining Paris Saint-Germain.
Lionel Messi cried during his Barcelona farewell press conference before joining Paris Saint-Germain. AFP

Romeu also took into account the current financial situation of the club, and that his return would certainly increase the wage bill and with it the expenses in the operating account, he pointed out that "we have shown that we know how to do miracles", in reference to the management of the financial crisis of the entity.

Earlier this month Barcelona had to activate three economic levers to stablize the financial situation of the club and help then sign players in the transfer window having recruited in nearly all aspects of the team.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Lionel Messi: This will be my last World Cup for Argentina

Lionel Messi: This will be my last World Cup for Argentina

Revealed: Xavi's plan for Raphinha following UCL stinker against Inter

Revealed: Xavi's plan for Raphinha following UCL stinker against Inter

‘We can do miracles’ - Barcelona chief hints at Messi return

‘We can do miracles’ - Barcelona chief hints at Messi return

Pulse Sports set for SociaLiga Corporate League debut, to face Brass

Pulse Sports set for SociaLiga Corporate League debut, to face Brass

Super Falcons lose fifth consecutive game, fall to Japan 🇯🇵 in Kobe

Super Falcons lose fifth consecutive game, fall to Japan 🇯🇵 in Kobe

Super Eagles drop in latest FIFA ranking, drop out of top 31 football nations

Super Eagles drop in latest FIFA ranking, drop out of top 31 football nations

Trending

Simone Inzaghi bemoans Inter's defeat to Roma

"We're paying for every slight error" - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton
PREMIER LEAGUE

Iwobi: 'I am afraid to face him right now' - Lampard

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot