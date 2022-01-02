Lingard, Leno, Raphinha - 5 EPL players who could move in the January transfer window

Usually, there is little value to gain from the January transfer window, but this year's is filled with interesting situations ranging from clubs who are willing to cash in on players whose contracts are expiring to disgruntled players who are looking for more game time. There are gems to be had.

While we will leave out 'too-good-to-be-true' transfers such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Paul Pogba due to the complications of such moves during this transfer window, here are five Premier League players who are realistic targets for a move during the 2022 winter transfer window.

Anthony Martial – Manchester United

The French forward has unequivocally confirmed his desire to leave Old Trafford in search of more game time, and a transfer in January could well be on the cards.

Falling behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford is almost impossible to come back from, with the likes of Newcastle United, Juventus and Barcelona sniffing around the 26-year-old.

Bernd Leno – Arsenal

Leno would be itching to get out the doors of the Emirates Stadium this January after being put on sale by Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

No move materialised though, and Aaron Ramsdale has taken to Arsenal like a duck to water and is undoubtedly going to be the Gunners No. 1 for a long time. Suitors are scant for the German this window just as they were in the summer but Leno remains a respectable shot-stopper and would add an extra layer of steel to any club he ends up with.

Raphinha – Leeds United

Liverpool have a track record of completing smart January signings, with Virgil Van Dijk their greatest success in that category. Moving for Raphinha might be another shrewd move for the Reds.

The Brazilian is primed to provide both short-term and long-term value for Jurgen Klopp's side. A move away from Leeds United is a logical next step for the South American; same for Liverpool, who would be a capable stand-in for the departing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are away on Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) duty.

Jesse Lingard – Manchester United

It is almost certain that Lingard's future is not at Manchester United. The English midfielder has been relegated to the bench once more this season despite his impressive loan stint at West Ham United last season.

A return to West Ham could well be on the cards for Lingard, as could a move to newly-monied Newcastle United. Lingard is yet another victim of the abundance of stars at Old Trafford who are not getting adequate game time this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arsenal

Arsenal's ousted captain and highest-earner could well be on the move this January after a public fallout with Mikel Arteta earlier this season. While there has been no definitive statement concerning the Gabonese striker's future, precedent with cases such as Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi points to a point-of-no-return being crossed already.

