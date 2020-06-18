Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been granted compassionate leave by Lille following the death of his dad.

Osimhen’s dad Elder Patrick Osimhen died in late May 2020 and the striker has been in the country since then.

According to Lille manager Christophe Galtier, the Nigerian striker is the only player who has not resumed pre-season with the club.

“The only player missing is Victor Osimhen, who recently lost his father,” Galtier told Lille’s official website.

“At this period, he needs to be close to his family. So we have decided with the club to allow him stay with his family for the funeral.

Osimhen has not joined Lille on pre-season AFP

”He is therefore absent for several days. I give him, like everyone at the club, my total support in this difficult time.”

The Osimhen family has not announced burial plans for their 80-year-old patriarch who died after a brief illness.

Osimhen had a very close relationship with his dad who raised him as a single parent after the player’s mum, Christiana died in October 2011.

Victor Osimhen and his late dad Elder Patrick Osimhen (Lifeblogger) Facebook

In an Instagram chat with Pulse a few weeks ago, the 21-year-old recalled how his dad counselled him when he was trying to make a decision about his career.

The striker who plays for the Super Eagles of Nigeria is the last of late Osimhen's seven children.

Osimhen's dad is from Esan South East Local Government area of Edo State

.