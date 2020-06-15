Lille coach Christophe Galtier has revealed that he expects Nigeria international Victor Osimhen to leave the club which will prompt more transfer rumours around the striker.

Osimhen has been one of the most talked-about youngsters ahead of the summer transfer window after an impressive season with Lille where he scored 18 goals in 31 games.

Like several other players at Lille who moved on from the club to bigger sides, Gailter expects the 21-old to leave the club.

”I expect Gabriel, Osimhen or even (Jonathan) Ikoné to leave? Yes, I integrated them into the team. I don’t want them to leave, but they will leave. I can’t veto a player’s departure, this is the project,” the coach told Canal Plus.

Over the years, players have passed through Lille to bigger sides and Galtier believes that is the goal of the club.

“People stay focused on ‘they buy for X, they sell for Y. The player arrives, he stays 18 months or 12 months and then he leaves’ but there is not a French club that may not sell except Paris Saint-Germain,” the coach said.

Victor Osimhen scored 18 goals in 31 appearances for Lille last season (Twitter/Lille) Twitter

“Everyone else is forced to sell and everyone else is like us. But they don’t assume it. I am in this project there, with young players who come from all walks of life and I find that it is very fulfilling.”

Lille have high hopes for Osimhen and the owner Gerard Lopez already said it will take a fee close to the £72m Arsenal paid for Nicolas Pepe last summer for any club to sign him.

Oismhen has already been linked with the likes of Napoli, Tottenham and Liverpool.

The Nigeria international finished as Lille’s Player of the Season and was included in Ligue 1’s Team of the Season.