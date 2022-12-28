ADVERTISEMENT

LIGUE 1: 'Drama King' - Reactions as 'Scuba diver' Neymar sees Red in PSG's tricky win against Strasbourg

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Here's how fans reacted to Neymar getting sent off on his return to Ligue 1 at the Parc de Princes.

Social media reactions as PSG pass Strasbourg test
Social media reactions as PSG pass Strasbourg test

Paris Saint-Germain welcomed Strasbourg to the Parc de Princes on Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, following the resumption of Ligue 1.

The defending champions were hoping to continue with their impressive form before the World Cup break when they hosted the 19th-placed visitors.

The hosts dominated proceedings from the start and soon found themselves ahead after Neymar set up Marquinhos who fired home in the 14th minute to put the hosts 1-0 up.

However, the visitors sought to respond by creating a couple of chances for themselves but ultimately lacking the cutting edge when it mattered most for most of the period.

Marquinhos opened the scoring for PSG against Strasbourg
Marquinhos opened the scoring for PSG against Strasbourg AFP

Despite PSG’s dominance in possession, Marquinhos' first-half strike proved to be the difference between both sides as the hosts went into the break with a slender advantage.

The second half was quite dramatic for the hosts as they found themselves level on terms again courtesy of an unfortunate own goal from skipper Marquinhos in the 51st minute.

10 minutes later, more drama ensued with Neymar getting sent off for diving after receiving his second yellow of the night in the 62nd minute.

The Brazilian was seemingly furious following referee Clement Turpin’s ruling but ultimately had to make his way down the tunnel leaving Christophe Galtier with 10 men on the pitch.

Neymar got sent off for PSG after diving against Strasbourg
Neymar got sent off for PSG after diving against Strasbourg AFP

Despite being a man-down, the hosts still looked stronger than their opponents and constantly kept pressing for the winner despite Strasbourg&rsquo;s defensive resilience.

The visitors had done a good job of keeping PSG’s attack at bay until the 95th minute in added time when Gerzino Nyamsi was adjudged to have committed a foul in the box.

Kylian Mbappe scored the winner for PSG against Strasbourg in Ligue 1
Kylian Mbappe scored the winner for PSG against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 AFP

Referee Clement Turpin pointed to the spot and moments later, Kylian Mbappe made no mistake from the spot to give PSG the 2-1 win against Strasbourg.

Mbappe would immediately go into the referees book for his wild celebration as Christophe Galtier’s secured their seventh home win of the season, stretching their lead at the top of the summit to eight points.

Following the win for Paris St Germain, fans have taken to social media to react to Neymar's second half dive that saw him get his marching orders.

Here's how fans have been reacting. Screenshots below:

Social Media Reactions/PSG vs Strasbourg
Social Media Reactions/PSG vs Strasbourg AFP
Social Media Reactions/PSG vs Strasbourg
Social Media Reactions/PSG vs Strasbourg AFP
Social Media Reactions/PSG vs Strasbourg
Social Media Reactions/PSG vs Strasbourg AFP
Social Media Reactions/PSG vs Strasbourg
Social Media Reactions/PSG vs Strasbourg AFP
  Social media reactions as PSG pass Strasbourg test

