LIGUE 1: 'Drama King' - Reactions as 'Scuba diver' Neymar sees Red in PSG's tricky win against Strasbourg

The defending champions were hoping to continue with their impressive form before the World Cup break when they hosted the 19th-placed visitors.

The hosts dominated proceedings from the start and soon found themselves ahead after Neymar set up Marquinhos who fired home in the 14th minute to put the hosts 1-0 up.

However, the visitors sought to respond by creating a couple of chances for themselves but ultimately lacking the cutting edge when it mattered most for most of the period.

Despite PSG’s dominance in possession, Marquinhos' first-half strike proved to be the difference between both sides as the hosts went into the break with a slender advantage.

Second Half

The second half was quite dramatic for the hosts as they found themselves level on terms again courtesy of an unfortunate own goal from skipper Marquinhos in the 51st minute.

10 minutes later, more drama ensued with Neymar getting sent off for diving after receiving his second yellow of the night in the 62nd minute.

The Brazilian was seemingly furious following referee Clement Turpin’s ruling but ultimately had to make his way down the tunnel leaving Christophe Galtier with 10 men on the pitch.

Despite being a man-down, the hosts still looked stronger than their opponents and constantly kept pressing for the winner despite Strasbourg’s defensive resilience.

The visitors had done a good job of keeping PSG’s attack at bay until the 95th minute in added time when Gerzino Nyamsi was adjudged to have committed a foul in the box.

Referee Clement Turpin pointed to the spot and moments later, Kylian Mbappe made no mistake from the spot to give PSG the 2-1 win against Strasbourg.

Mbappe would immediately go into the referees book for his wild celebration as Christophe Galtier’s secured their seventh home win of the season, stretching their lead at the top of the summit to eight points.

