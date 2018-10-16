news

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has revealed that Nigeria’s second leg 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya will be a tougher encounter.

An Odion Ighalo hat-trick with a Samuel Kalu curler gave the Super Eagles a comfortable 4-0 win over Libya in the first leg played in Nigeria.

Playing in front of their home supporters at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium the Super Eagles cruised to victory.

The team has landed in Sfax Tunisia for the second leg encounter with the Libyans unable to play in front of their home supporters.

Rohr however feels it will be an insignificant factor as he expects the Libyans to come out fully for all three points to save their qualification campaign.

Rohr made his opinions known n a statement on the official Twitter account of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

He said, “Tomorrow’s game will be tougher than the last one.

“It’s always difficult to play the same team twice in 3 days and win both games, but we’re just as motivated and hungry for victory as we were on Saturday.”