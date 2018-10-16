The Super Eagles boss does not want his players to relax after a comfortable home victory against Libya.
An Odion Ighalo hat-trick with a Samuel Kalu curler gave the Super Eagles a comfortable 4-0 win over Libya in the first leg played in Nigeria.
Playing in front of their home supporters at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium the Super Eagles cruised to victory.
The team has landed in Sfax Tunisia for the second leg encounter with the Libyans unable to play in front of their home supporters.
Rohr however feels it will be an insignificant factor as he expects the Libyans to come out fully for all three points to save their qualification campaign.
Rohr made his opinions known n a statement on the official Twitter account of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
He said, “Tomorrow’s game will be tougher than the last one.
“It’s always difficult to play the same team twice in 3 days and win both games, but we’re just as motivated and hungry for victory as we were on Saturday.”
The Super Eagles boss who was not impressed with the defence in the first leg is aiming to break his consecutive winning streak of three games when Nigeria take on Libya on Tuesday, October 16 7PM.