Libya vs Nigeria : Gernot Rohr says 2nd leg will be tougher

Gernot Rohr says 2nd leg clash against Libya will be tougher

The Super Eagles boss does not want his players to relax after a comfortable home victory against Libya.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play The Super Eagles have landed in Tunisia for the second leg (Twitter/Super Eagles )

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has revealed that Nigeria’s second leg 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya will be a tougher encounter.

An Odion Ighalo hat-trick with a Samuel Kalu curler gave the Super Eagles a comfortable 4-0 win over Libya in the first leg played in Nigeria.

Playing in front of their home supporters at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium the Super Eagles cruised to victory.

Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017 play Gernot Rohr expects Libya to be different in the second leg (AFP/File)

 

The team has landed in Sfax Tunisia for the second leg encounter with the Libyans unable to play in front of their home supporters.

Rohr however feels it will be an insignificant factor as he expects the Libyans to come out fully for all three points to save their qualification campaign.

Rohr made his opinions known n a statement on the official Twitter account of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Libya national team play Libya will be playing in Tunisia away from their home fans (Naija Li)

 

He said, “Tomorrow’s game will be tougher than the last one.

“It’s always difficult to play the same team twice in 3 days and win both games, but we’re just as motivated and hungry for victory as we were on Saturday.”

The Super Eagles boss who was not impressed with the defence in the first leg is aiming to break his consecutive winning streak of three games when Nigeria take on Libya on Tuesday, October 16 7PM.

